Clients of Parkgate Aspen Maintenance Hear Pound Barely Rises in Housing Price Growth

The British Pound showed little increase in value based on upbeat announcements that housing prices in the UK had gone up in June.



The Pound to Euro Exchange Rate inched towards 1.1800, The Sterling to U.S. Dollar Exchange Rate also didn't fluctuate wildly, but stayed on course for five month highs, hovering around 1.5800. Data announced by Rightmove announced that United Kingdom house prices rose for the sixth consecutive month. Homes around the nation showed a 1.2% raise, with the average asking price for a home in Great Britain topping £252,798.



The strong sales were a product of financial intervention from the UK's banks, who made lending easier by offering low-interest loans available to banks, who returned the favor by making more mortgage loans available. The government's own Help to Buy assistance program was also named as a factor.



The markets await the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement as to whether it will continue its own purchases of assets and monetary easing, or if it will announce an end strategy for its own methods to aid economic recovery. The uncertainty of the U.S. labor market, which is still anemic, has caused many financial forecasters to speculate that the Fed will continue their course, which will weaken the Dollar to the Pound further. Financial analysts think that the rate of Pound to Dollar could reach 1.600.



News that the Federal Reserve would abandon its cut-to-the-bone interest lending and asset purchases would conversely boost the dollar, reports read, as the U.S. treasury would see immediate returns in the form of yields, making the Dollar a more appealing currency for investors who speculate on financial markets.



About Future Currency Forecast

Future Currency Forecast is a financial news website that reports on global market developments in the world of currency. Forecasting how disparate market moves will affect the exchange rates of world currency and reporting their findings, they remain a popular destination for currency-related news.



