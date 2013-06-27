London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Those familiar with Parkgate Aspen Wilberforce House today read a report on the troubling results of massive migration in China leading to many living in housing built in industrially-polluted areas. More troubling still, learned clients of Parkgate Aspen London, those residing inside the toxic housing have no idea that the areas that they are inhabiting are polluted.



The report, filed by Chinese reporters, in award-winning work for the Guardian newspaper, digs deep into the increasingly common practices of siting housing on the lots formerly occupied by heavy industry, such as steel mills, or factories that produced railway parts, or industrial chemicals. Residents, pushed into these areas offering new housing by economic concerns, migrating from more rural areas into China's cities, are often oblivious to the dangerous nature of their new homes. Regulation of land uses and environmental concerns is more lax in rapidly-growing China.



The housing is often government projects initiated for civil servants working for nearby industries. One development even carried an investigation with a report published by the Chinese Research Academy of Sciences which made absolutely no mention of the historic use of the property when the city of Beijing decided to redevelop it. The development in question was contaminated with hydrocarbons that are severe mutagenic and carcinogenic organic compounds, making any development designed for human purposes, not to mention housing an unfit use.



Groundwater contamination on the site of the contaminated Chinese housing was also severely high, which had once hosted a factory produced chemically-intensive non-corroding sleeper railway cars.



Large-scale industrial production was moved out of the Pearl River Delta, the Yangtze River Delta, and the country's Northeast after 2001, when the government decided to eventually terminate chemically-intensive industrial practices. However, the land these sites once occupied became desired and unused real estate for new housing.



The authors of the report cited are two Chinese journalists who won an award for their reporting on this story. The Guardian is a major daily newspaper published in the UK which most recently gained publicity for its exclusive stories on NSA leaker Edward Snowden.



