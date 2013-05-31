Clients to Benefit from Sarginsons Industries New Online Portal

West Midlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- We have further reinforced our presence as a leader in our field by launching a brand new client portal that will enhance the overall experience of our customers.



Our clients can now log on and visit their own dedicated, private area of our website that can be easily accessed via the ‘Contact Us’ section on our homepage.



We are one of the first businesses of our type to introduce this method of working, which has been designed to provide a more efficient method of sharing large data files of CAD models directly with our technical department.



Anthony Evans, Joint Managing Director, said they were delighted to launch the new portal, which can be accessed using any browser.



“Our online portal is undoubtedly an excellent tool for us and an invaluable resource for our clients. Not only can they transfer their data to Sarginsons, they can also view our designs as they take shape, all at the click of a button.



“We are a forward-thinking organisation that is passionate about delivering only the very best results for our clients. The introduction of this new facility will enable us to increase efficiency throughout the planning process as well as improving communication during the production stages.”



For more information please call Martin Frost or David Hayden on 02476 466 291 or email davidh@sarginsons.co.uk



Sarginsons offer aluminium casting and sand casting to clients in the UK and Worldwide.



Sarginsons Industries Ltd

Torrington Avenue

Coventry

West Midlands

CV4 9AG

United Kingdom

Tel:?+44 (0) 2476 466 291

Fax:?+44 (0) 2476 468 135

Email: info@sarginsons.co.uk

Website: www.sarginsons.co.uk