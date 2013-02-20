Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares over potential securities laws violations by Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) concerning whether a series of statements by Cliffs Natural Resources Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $2.34 billion in 2009 to over $6.79 billion in 2011 and its Net Income for the respective time periods increased from $205.10 million to over $1.61 billion.



Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) grew from as low as $13.03 per share in March 2009 to as high as $99.86 per share.



On Feb. 12, 2013, after the market closed, Cliffs Natural Resources Inc announced its fourth quarter and Full Year 2012 Results. Among other things, Cliffs Natural Resources Inc also issued its 2013 outlook.



Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) declined from as high as $36.821 per share on Feb. 12, 2013, to $29.038 per share on Feb. 13, 2013.



On Feb. 19, 2013, NYSE:CLF shares closed at $28.84 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $73.63 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com