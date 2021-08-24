Climate Change Driving a New Era of Risk Management Recruitment

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2021 -- Climate change - and reports around the worsening situation - are creating a new era of risk management recruitment USA. Recent reports indicate that the climate crisis may be significantly worse than originally thought and this is generating both a need for action and a requirement to shift to new perspectives in areas such as risk management. Natural disasters, such as wildfires, tornados, wind and flooding seem to be constantly in the news - there is always a part of the world burning. Experts have said that the increase in frequency of these events, and the impact that they have on infrastructure, economies and individuals, is going to create a new era of risk management recruitment USA, one that requires a very different approach from both individuals and organizations. We have already seen evidence of the severity of these risks being underestimated in the past and this has had a widespread impact. While steps can be taken, such as reinforcing structures and continuing to enforce climate change protocols, there is no doubt that a new era of risk management recruitment USA has begun.



Selby Jennings is a leading sector specialist in recruitment to the banking and financial services sector and a firm with a finger on the pulse of breaking news. Developing alongside the financial services industry, Selby Jennings has adapted and expanded to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to businesses keen to recruit to remain agile and responsive in the face of change. As well as risk management hiring, the team at Selby Jennings has expertise in a broad range of other vital fields, including quantitative research and analysis, legal and compliance, financial technology and investment management. Over the years the focus has been on establishing a recruitment process that is swift and productive for all involved. Since it was first established in 2004, Selby Jennings has worked with a broad spectrum of organizations, from small, innovative start-ups to global names in risk management and financial services - the firm's expertise is deep and broad.



It also has extensive geographical reach that includes all corners of the USA. Selby Jennings works nationwide with a presence in key locations, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The firm's profile is also international thanks to being part of a global network that extends to 60 countries. Plus, as a member of the Phaidon International group, Selby Jennings is the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. This impressive combination of national and international perspectives provides options for talented people looking to take a career-defining next step, as well as businesses keen to recruit for growth. As we enter a new era of risk management recruitment USA, the firm is committed to progress, investing heavily in its own talent, providing ongoing training to consultants who work with best-in-class recruitment strategies and technologies. There are currently many different positions available via Selby Jennings in the USA, including ETRM Risk Analyst, Vice President [Private Credit] and Automation Architect.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.