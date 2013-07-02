Climate Change Facts Introduces Website to Explain Changes in the Earth's Weather

Sheffield, South Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- While the general public used to rely primarily on the local television broadcast to receive the weather report and information, today's viewers are just as apt to go online or access a smartphone app to check out the weather forecast for a city's upcoming weather report. With that in mind, David Smith, mastermind behind Climate Change Facts (http://climatechangefacts.co), a website dedicated to providing quality information on the subject of climate change says his new site is seeing more traffic from the average person wanting to become more educated on general weather information than ever before.



Says Smith, "Climate change is one of the most hotly debated subjects around at the moment. The weather affects everything and can kill us through excessive heat, excessive cold, storms, earthquakes, volcanoes, and the effects of all these such as drought, flooding, landslides, and so much more. We (mankind) are a tiny pinprick on the earth and every day somewhere in the world we will be reminded of that through some sort of extreme weather conditions. It's no wonder everyone wants to stay up-to-date on what's going on with the weather and where it's happening. That's why we formed the this website, to have a forum where everyone could learn the facts about what's going on in the world."



The website covers everything from volcanoes, earthquakes and sun spot activities to the effects of solar radiation on the earth's climate, says Smith. Smith adds, "We also have a climate change survey. A proper debate and confidence in the scientific evidence is needed to try to get to the truth, which is vital regardless of your opinions. If the global warming groups were right then changing man’s behavior would be necessary to help control the climate. On the other hand if they are wrong then many governments round the world will cripple their economies for no reason and ruin their citizens lives for decades to come. To try to get an idea where people stand on these issues we have produced a survey consisting of several different poll questions. We invite the general public to take part as the larger the numbers involved, the more accurate representation of where people stand on these issues will be."



About Climate Change Facts

