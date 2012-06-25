Climate Right Releases Outdoor Pet House Cooling and Heating Unit to Keep Pets Safe

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- In hot summers, pets can be at real risk of heat-stroke. The tongue-wagging pant that owners often see as a dogs’ showing enthusiasm can often be a sign of overheating. Dogs do not sweat, so it is hard for them to tolerate high temperatures as well as humans. Once the dog's temperature reaches 106°, damage to the body's cellular system and organs may become irreversible.



Ohio-based company ClimateRight have innovated their dog house air conditioning unit specifically to combat this threat to pet health. They proudly announced the spring 2012 launch of the brand new CR-2550 Mini (2012) specially made for dog and other outdoor pet houses at the Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida.



It promises to be the only portable, lightweight, energy efficient air conditioner, heater and dehumidifier all-in-one unit designed specifically for dog houses and other small enclosed spaces for year-around use. It will help keep pets safe and prevent heatstroke by providing outdoor pet house heating and cooling.



Sandy Robins, Pet Lifestyle Expert, Speaker and Writer quickly recognized the value, “Outdoor pets such as dogs in Florida, Texas, California, and many other areas, suffer from extreme heat. This product is a godsend.”



While at the show, she made sure ClimateRight immediately appeared on Today.com – Animal Tracks Global Pet Expo new product reviews. ClimateRight was also mentioned on LA’s News/Talk 1460.



Pet industry expert, veterinarian Doctor Marty Becker said recently on ABC’s Good Morning America’s ‘5 Ways To Keep Pets Cool This Summer’ segment, “ClimateRight heats in the winter and cools in the summer.”



With the hugely positive response the product has received from experts and pet owners alike, the company is planning to market the product directly not just to consumers, but to vets, police K-9 units and military dogs, residential pets owners and animal shelters.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “Without a doubt, our pets play a valuable role in the quality of our daily lives. They give us opportunities to exercise, keep us company and are sometimes responsible for saving us from life threatening situations. As pet owners, we have an obligation to provide the necessary resources to help them thrive and make memories for as long as possible.”



About ClimateRight

ClimateRight is a Tacom Limited company located in Columbus, Ohio. ClimateRight has an adjustable, programmable new digital thermostat and remote control that gently keeps the temperature constant and safe for your pet in hot or cold weather. Operates on 110 volt standard electric current, is energy efficient, affordable, and runs quietly. Easy to install and no extra tools needed. For more information, please visit: http://www.climaterightair.com