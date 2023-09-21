Climb the Mountain with Coach Philip Haywood

Lodi, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2023 -- This Thursday, "The Leader's Edge" presents a very noble high school football coach in Kentucky, Coach Philip Haywood.



Coach Haywood is also the author of the book, "Climb the Mountain." On this radio show episode, Steve and Ernie aim to dissect and give their audience a snippet of the book. The analogy behind the title, how it came to fruition, and the story behind its author.



They will talk about the Power of Visualization, Doing the Little Things Right, Leadership, and The Crockpot Concept.



Coach Haywood has this belief, "We just need to get a little bit better every day." He has applied this in his life and taught his team in the past year, making him the winningest high school football coach in Kentucky History.



Tune in to this jam-packed and impactful radio talk show episode. Coach Philip Haywood will provide valuable tools for you to apply today. Catch him live on September 21st at 11 am PST, 1 pm PST, and 2 pm EST on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel.



If you are launching a product, service, or rebranding initiative within your company, Steve and Ernie would be delighted to assist you in promoting it globally. To learn more, please get in touch with our producer, Tacy Trump, at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com.



About Coach Philip Haywood

Philip Haywood is the winningest high school football coach in Kentucky history with 472 wins over 48 seasons. He ranks fifth in the nation among active coaches, and eighth overall in all-time wins.



Philip has been the head football coach at Belfry High School in Belfry, Kentucky for the past 39 years. During his tenure, he has guided the Pirates to extraordinary success with 400 victories, an average of 10 wins per season, including 8 state championships and 14 title game appearances.



Philip began his career in 1972 as an assistant coach at Tates Creek High School in Lexington, Kentucky, while doing his student teaching. He then served two seasons as an assistant at Meade County High School. Philip returned to his alma mater, Prestonsburg High School, to take his first head coaching position. During his nine-year stint, he directed the Blackcats to four playoff appearances and three regional championships.



Philip's numerous awards and recognitions include 2013 USA Today's Best High School Football Coach; 2017 National High School Football Coach of the Year; 5-time Louisville Courier-Journal Coach of the Year; 2015 Blanton Collier Outstanding Sportsmanship Award for Outstanding Achievement with Young Athletes; 2016 Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame; 2016 National High School Coaches Hall of Fame.



Philip is active in his church, was the FCA huddle leader at BHS for 34 years, and regularly speaks at churches, youth meetings, and various organizations and businesses. Philip and his wife Linda have been married for 48 years and have two children, Melissa and Jacquelyn. They have four grandchildren, Janet, Zachary, Quincy, and Lydia, and two great-grandchildren, Andy and Raina.



You can contact Coach Haywood at www.coachphiliphaywood.com



About The Leader's Edge

Thursday at 11 AM PST on VoiceAmerica Business Channel

Do you have a plan for Personal Growth? This was a question that was posed to us a few years ago which triggered a hunger for Personal Growth. Now, you may be asking the same question to yourself. Well, regardless of your answer, The Leader's Edge show is just for you. This show is uniquely designed by your hosts Steve and Ernie as a path to your personal and leadership growth. We firmly believe in the quote by our mentor, Dr. John Maxwell that "Everything rises and falls on leadership." The Leader's Edge and their guests' mission is to provide you with tangible tools on how to lead well. That may be leading a corporation or leading yourself. So lean in as we take you on this journey every week and share a path and an environment for you to grow personally and professionally.



https://www.facebook.com/TheLeadersEdgeRadioshow/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_leadersedge/



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.