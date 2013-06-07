Clinic Launches Introductory Offer on Completely Non Invasive Skin Tightening Procedure

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- There are various procedures for skin tightening these include Botox injections and surgery, both of which have come under scrutiny and can carry health risks. Now there is a more affordable, painless and safer alternative. NIR (Near Infrared) is a new non-surgical and non-invasive light treatment, one London clinic is pleased to be able to offer this new service to their clients.



The clinic is called The Pulse Light Clinic, they say on their website "Without damaging the skin, the Soprano NIR heats the inner layer of the skin, inducing the formation of collagen and forcing your body to repair damaged collagen. Thus reducing laxity and allowing a firmer younger appearance. Best results are achieved on jowles, crows feet, chin, forehead, neck and stomach."



The safety and affordability factors of this new procedure called Soprano XL, really set it apart from the crowd of expensive skin tightening products and procedures. When describing how they perform the treatment The Pulse Light Clinic say "During treatment a cooling gel is applied to the skin and NIR head-piece is massaged over the target areas continuously. This is done initially to heat the skin to the right temperature in order for it to work 39-42 degrees. Then the temperature is maintained for a further 10-15 minutes."



Many of the clinics clients say that they experience no pain during this treatment and some even find it to be quite soothing, like a hot stone massage.



The clinic based in Fenchurch Street, London have been offering various laser procedures such as hair and tattoo removal for more than 11 years now. The Soprano XL skin tightening procedure is the latest edition to their services and they are extremely pleased with the new technologies performance so far. They have now launched an introductory offer for first time clients, details of the offer can be found on Pulse Light Clinics Website.