Clinical biomarkers are measurable indicators for assessing the severity and presence of the disease condition. With the changing lifestyle and a busy schedule, humans are facing chronic health issues. In order to tackle these health problems, clinical biomarkers are used to diagnose and monitor the disease state or accurately identify patients at risk for certain diseases or conditions.



The cardiovascular disease segment revenue is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Cardiovascular disorders tend to be a significant cause of morbidity and deaths in the United States. Companies operating in this field are focusing on discovering cardiac biomarkers to achieve a better understanding of the pathophysiology of these diseases.



Market Drivers



Technological research and advancements in the development of biomarkers based diagnostics are the major driving factor of the global clinical biomarkers market. The rise in the number of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyles, bad food habits, and lack of exercise are expected to boost the demand for clinical biomarkers.



Some prominent players in the clinical biomarkers market include:



Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Qiagen

Abbott Laboratories

Epigenomics AG

Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC



Biomarkers are now combined with novel drugs that are used for diagnosing diseases and in other advanced treatment options. For example, clinical biomarkers are used to treat various neurological disorders leading to early diagnosis and rapid drug development. Recent government initiatives that are intended to promote early detection and prevention of diseases to reduce healthcare expenditures are further expected to propel the global clinical biomarkers market growth.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical biomarkers market on the basis of type, disease, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Safety

Efficacy

Validation



Disease Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Others



Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicines

Others



Regional landscape



North America is the leading marketer of clinical biomarkers globally due to the rise in government initiatives and major market players in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the forecast period due to the presence of leading clinical biomarkers players and increasing investments in technology in this region.



