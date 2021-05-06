New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Size – USD 1,398.6 Million in 2019, Industry Growth – at a CAGR of 17.3%, Industry Trends –Growing demand for cross-functional collaboration in hospitals



The global clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for clinical communication and collaboration solutions can be attributed to increasing digitization of healthcare system infrastructure globally. Digitization in healthcare systems enable easy maintenance of patient medical records and history. A patient's medical history is vital in emergency situations and unavailability of a physical copy can lead to conflicting medication or treatment, thereby resulting in potential medical complications. Digitization helps to keep doctors informed about the medical history of a patient whenever required, as well as aids in maintaining consistent communication between various specialist to collaboratively diagnose a specific medical condition.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3759



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Plantronics Inc., Halo Health, Intel Corporation, Cerner Corporation, AGNITY, NEC Corporation, Hill-Rom Services, and Avaya Inc.



The COVID-19 impact



Clinical communication and collaboration solutions witnessed substantial rise in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to challenges associated with managing COVID-19 patients and sharing of real-time resources with several other healthcare facilities, along with maintaining coordination healthcare systems and hospitals that compete with each other. Clinical communication and collaboration solutions enable healthcare systems more efficiently collaborate with each other to provide enhanced care to patients and communities.



Further key findings in the report



Among the offering segments, the service segment revenue is expected to register a faster growth rate over the forecast period, owing to easy availability of prevailing communication systems and growing requirement to leverage advantages of collaboration and communication services to engage in and offer better healthcare practices.



Among the mode of deployment segment, revenue from the hosted segment is expected to register a faster rate over the forecast period, owing to advantages such as sharing of data across various healthcare systems and healthcare personnel using cloud networking, especially when all systems are using the same network. Furthermore, hosted deployment allows for easy scalability of data storage and traffic based on requirement, such as during flu season when more attention from healthcare providers is required.



The North America clinical communication and collaboration market accounted for comparatively higher revenue share in the global market in 2019/ This can be attributed to high integration of advanced digital technologies in healthcare organizations and increasing investments in digital healthcare infrastructure in countries in the region. Also, robust presence of leading clinical communication and collaboration solution providers and related companies in the region is driving market growth.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3759



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global clinical communication and collaboration market on the basis of offering, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Solution

Service



Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



On-Premises

Hosted



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Laboratories

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM



Request for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3759



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing digitization of healthcare systems' infrastructure



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for cross-functional collaboration is hospitals



4.2.2.3. Rising adoption of electronic health records



4.2.2.4. Increasing use of smart devices in hospitals



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive initial investment



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued…..



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/speak-to-analyst-form/3759



Thank you for reading our report. In case of further queries regarding the report or inquiry about its customization, please connect with us. We will ensure your report is well-suited to your requirements.



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.