Clinical Data Exchange Market : The Next Booming Segment in the World:PNT Data; Health Level Seven International; New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, In

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- Global clinical data exchange market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of incidents associated with theft of clinical and medical data.



This clinical data exchange market report gives description about the complete market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



Furthermore, businesses can decide upon the strategies about the product, customer, key player, sales, promotion or marketing by acquiring a detailed analysis of competitive markets. This global market research report has complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The clinical data exchange report also demonstrates supportive data related to the dominant players in the market such as product offerings, revenue, segmentation, and business synopsis.



Get Sample Copy Of This Report @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-clinical-data-exchange-market



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clinical data exchange market are Information Builders and docero; Halfpenny Technologies Inc; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; PNT Data; Health Level Seven International; New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Guardtime; iSolve, LLC; Patientory; Accenture; Proof.Works; Iryo d.o.o.; Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Open Text Corporation; Orion Health group of companies among others.



Key Developments in the Market:



In June 2019, Accumen announced that they had acquired Halfpenny Technologies, Inc. This acquisition will lead to addition of enhanced capabilities to the combined enterprise, helping provide better quality of performance and operational capabilities. This will lead to delivery of next generation of health care services and solution



In September 2018, Da Vinci Project was formed with the combination of more than twenty healthcare organizations. The project will be focused on utilizing Health Level Seven International's "HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)" for improving the quality of data-communication for value-based care arrangement



Competitive Analysis:



Global clinical data exchange market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical data exchange market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Market Drivers



Increasing utilization of blockchain technology from the healthcare industry is expected to drive the growth of the market



Rising prevalence of counterfeit drugs floating in the market; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market



Requirement for better secured storage solutions also acts as a market driver



Enhanced levels of support being provided by various government authorities to improve the availability of infrastructure for deployment of advanced technologies will also uplift the market growth



Market Restraints



Lack in the awareness and infrastructure availability in various developing regions; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the data's privacy amid high volume of data thefts will also hamper the market growth

Requirement of large-scale investments and expenditure for establishment of infrastructure and other resources for successful operations of clinical data exchange is another factor restricting the market growth



Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-clinical-data-exchange-market



Segmentation: Global Clinical Data Exchange Market



By Component



Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI)

Healthcare Provider Directory (HPD)

Record Locator Service (RLS)

Clinical Data Repository

Others



By Implementation Model



Centralized/Consolidated Model

Decentralized/Federated Models

Hybrid Model



By Setup Type



Private

Public



By Exchange Type



Direct Exchange

Query-Based Exchange

Consumer Mediated Exchange



By Application



Internal Interfacing

Secure Messaging

Work Flow Management

Web Portal Development

Others



By End-User



Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Public Health Agencies

Healthcare Payers

Others



By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-clinical-data-exchange-market



About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!



Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.



Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.



Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com