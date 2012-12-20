DZS Acquires Biometrics and Medical Writing Services of InQuiry Research, LLC

West Bound Brook, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- DZS Software Solutions, Inc., a provider of the ClinPlus software products and services supporting several aspects of clinical trials, today announced the acquisition of the Clinical Services and Business Development components of InQuiry Research, LLC to strengthen its DZS Clinical Services division that provide clinical data management, CDISC, biostatistics and medical writing expertise. The transaction includes resources, technology and processes allowing a seamless transfer and ensuring no interruption for established customers.



"This acquisition and the addition of Greg Ambra and his clinical team is a great complement to our company and further expand the DZS leadership position in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device services space. This will allow us to provide more comprehensive capabilities in the US and globally,” said Doron Steger, President and Founder of DZS.



“Access to DZS clinical software expertise and resources will increase our capacity and allow us to offer a broader range of services. We look forward to the expanded the clinical service offerings we can provide our clients,” said InQuiry Research’s Managing Partner, Greg Ambra.



The DZS Clinical Services division is located at the DZS corporate headquarters in Bound Brook, New Jersey.



About DZS Software Solutions, Inc.

DZS Software Solutions, Inc. is a privately held company founded in 1996 providing clinical trials software for clinical data management and analysis to the biotech and pharmaceutical industry worldwide. Over 60 clients globally presently use ClinPlus® software for data collection and capture, data cleansing, coding, analysis, clinical trial management and reporting. When the software is coupled with DZS services and training, many ClinPlus clients have dramatically improved productivity and maximized the value of clinical research investments and gained a competitive advantage to get medicines and products to market faster.



The ClinPlus® Software Solutions Suite for Clinical Trials provides premium tools required by pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), biotechs, and medical device manufacturers to expedite clinical trials and meet the strict data formatting requirements of the FDA and other global regulatory agencies.



The ClinPlus® Software Solutions Suite’s unmatched cost-of-entry, scalability, flexible delivery options and exceptional training and support have gained DZS a reputation for delivering exacting quality and helping clients achieve early visibility to reliable clinical data. DZS software engineers possess decades of statistical analysis, clinical data management, clinical project management, and ADE/Drug coding and table/list/report building experience. This real-world experience is incorporated into every ClinPlus® system design and is evident in the reliability and enhanced features found in every system!



DZS Software Solutions conducts all design, development and validation work in their corporate offices the USA. For more detail please visit, www.clinplus.com.