The study methodologies used to examine Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market size is expected to reach USD 2.41 billion by 2027, estimates a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing incidences of chronic diseases across different parts of the globe would impact the growth of the clinical decision support system (CDSS) market positively. As increasing number of patients are admitted to hospitals, there would be exponential increase in data at the hospitals' end. Thus, a precise and error-free tool for handling the data would be in high demand, where CDSS would come into play. For instance, machine learning has been used to operate a CDS device at the University of Pennsylvania that reduces the time for sepsis diagnosis by 12 hours, which could save many people's lives. For research, the algorithm uses data from approximately 160,000 patients and was validated on a survey of another 10,000 people.
Key participants in the clinical decision support system market include
Cerner Corporation
Epic Systems Corporation
Zynx Health
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
IBM
McKesson Corporation
Siemens Healthineers
Meditech
Philips Healthcare
Wolters Kluwer Health
A clinical decision support system is expensive to implement, hence the initial stage of the launch of this system, the financial support, and awareness spread by the government plays an essential role in this industry. This would ultimately improve the healthcare condition of the respective country. For instance, initiated in November 2015, China's 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) focused on transforming the healthcare services in the region. State spending on healthcare in China increased from 15% in 1999 to 30% in 2013, and out-of-pocket expenditures dropped from 60% to 34%. In China, IT is being used to revolutionize hospitals, drug development, and delivery. The use of mobile health technology (mHealth) is growing in the country, which will in turn boost communication with rural and remote areas.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market on the basis of component, product, type, mode of delivery, level of interactivity, setting outlook, usage, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Services
Hardware
Software
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Integrated CDSS
Standalone CDSS
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Therapeutic CDSS
Diagnostic CDSS
Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
On-Premise CDSS
Web-Based CDSS
Cloud-Based CDSS
Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Active CDSS
Passive CDSS
Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Inpatient
Ambulatory Care
Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Knowledge-Based
Expert Laboratory Information System
Machine Learning Systems
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Drug Databases
Care Plans
Diagnostic Decision Support
Disease Reference
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Clinics
Retail Pharmacies
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
However, the cost of implementing a clinical decision support system is too high for some hospitals and clinics and this may hamper the market growth in the upcoming years. The servicing and software upgrading costs can sometimes be more than the real product cost.
North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.5% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to rising advancement in technology, high awareness among patients, and increasing focus on providing better healthcare services, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
By component, services contributed to the largest market share of over 60.0% in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 9.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of services is attributed to the offering of services, comprising consulting, training, ad maintenance, among others, on a continuous basis to the end-users such as hospitals and clinics.
By product, integrated CDSS held a larger market share in 2019 and is estimated to observe a faster growth rate of 10.2% in the forecast period, owing to the widespread demand for clinical decision support system solutions with functionalities to collaborate and exchange information amongst themselves.
By level of interactivity, passive CDSS is anticipated to grow at a faster rate of 11.0% in the forecast period, as a passive CDSS offers referential links to evidence-based content and resources. The hospitals and clinics, among other end-users, deploy these links to make decisions (for example, for evidence-based guidelines, drug libraries, agency policies, and bibliographic searches, among others).
By application, drug databases dominated the market in 2019 and are likely to grow at the fastest rate of 10.6% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of allergies especially, drug allergies, is driving the demand for a clinical decision support system for recommending, dispensing, or administering a drug to reduce the medication error that may occur and lead to adverse consequences…Continued
