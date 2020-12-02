New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market size is expected to reach USD 2.41 billion by 2027, estimates a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing incidences of chronic diseases across different parts of the globe would impact the growth of the clinical decision support system (CDSS) market positively. As increasing number of patients are admitted to hospitals, there would be exponential increase in data at the hospitals' end. Thus, a precise and error-free tool for handling the data would be in high demand, where CDSS would come into play. For instance, machine learning has been used to operate a CDS device at the University of Pennsylvania that reduces the time for sepsis diagnosis by 12 hours, which could save many people's lives. For research, the algorithm uses data from approximately 160,000 patients and was validated on a survey of another 10,000 people.



Key participants in the clinical decision support system market include



Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Zynx Health

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

IBM

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Meditech

Philips Healthcare

Wolters Kluwer Health



A clinical decision support system is expensive to implement, hence the initial stage of the launch of this system, the financial support, and awareness spread by the government plays an essential role in this industry. This would ultimately improve the healthcare condition of the respective country. For instance, initiated in November 2015, China's 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) focused on transforming the healthcare services in the region. State spending on healthcare in China increased from 15% in 1999 to 30% in 2013, and out-of-pocket expenditures dropped from 60% to 34%. In China, IT is being used to revolutionize hospitals, drug development, and delivery. The use of mobile health technology (mHealth) is growing in the country, which will in turn boost communication with rural and remote areas.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market on the basis of component, product, type, mode of delivery, level of interactivity, setting outlook, usage, application, end-use, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Services

Hardware

Software



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Therapeutic CDSS

Diagnostic CDSS



Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



On-Premise CDSS

Web-Based CDSS

Cloud-Based CDSS



Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Active CDSS

Passive CDSS



Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Inpatient

Ambulatory Care



Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Knowledge-Based

Expert Laboratory Information System

Machine Learning Systems



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Drug Databases

Care Plans

Diagnostic Decision Support

Disease Reference

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



However, the cost of implementing a clinical decision support system is too high for some hospitals and clinics and this may hamper the market growth in the upcoming years. The servicing and software upgrading costs can sometimes be more than the real product cost.



North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.5% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to rising advancement in technology, high awareness among patients, and increasing focus on providing better healthcare services, among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



By component, services contributed to the largest market share of over 60.0% in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 9.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of services is attributed to the offering of services, comprising consulting, training, ad maintenance, among others, on a continuous basis to the end-users such as hospitals and clinics.



By product, integrated CDSS held a larger market share in 2019 and is estimated to observe a faster growth rate of 10.2% in the forecast period, owing to the widespread demand for clinical decision support system solutions with functionalities to collaborate and exchange information amongst themselves.



By level of interactivity, passive CDSS is anticipated to grow at a faster rate of 11.0% in the forecast period, as a passive CDSS offers referential links to evidence-based content and resources. The hospitals and clinics, among other end-users, deploy these links to make decisions (for example, for evidence-based guidelines, drug libraries, agency policies, and bibliographic searches, among others).



By application, drug databases dominated the market in 2019 and are likely to grow at the fastest rate of 10.6% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of allergies especially, drug allergies, is driving the demand for a clinical decision support system for recommending, dispensing, or administering a drug to reduce the medication error that may occur and lead to adverse consequences…Continued



