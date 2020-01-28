Clinical Decision Support System Market CAGR of +11% During Forecast Period

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Global Clinical Decision Support System Market is valued at USD 1014.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2187.2 Million by 2025 with the CAGE of 11.60% over the forecast period. Growing demand for intelligent software solutions with the aim to efficiently manage rapidly increasing patient pool across the globe is expected to boost the growth of market over forecast period.



Key Players-



Global clinical decision support system market report covers prominent players like Wolters Kluwer Health, Hearst Health, Elsevier B.V., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, MEDITECH, Philips Healthcare, International Business Machines (IBM), National Decision Support Company (NDSC), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and others.



Scope of Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Report–



Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) refers to a healthcare IT system designed specifically to assist clinical decision support for healthcare professionals and physicians. CDSS contains several tools, which helps to improve decision-making in the clinical workflow. It provides clinicians with a technological double check as they perform the challenging work of accurately assessing, diagnosing, and treating patients. These tools includes; computerized alerts and reminders to care providers and patients, clinical guidelines, focused patient data reports and summaries, diagnostic support, and documentation templates, among other tools. It can offer reminders for preventive care, give alerts about potentially dangerous drug interactions and alert clinicians to possible redundant testing their patient has been scheduled to undergo. CDS can potentially lower costs, improve efficiency, and reduce patient inconvenience. Currently, there is a global need for systems with advanced algorithms, interactive interfaces, and service oriented architectures to deal with the rapidly increasing prevalence of chronic diseases followed by increasing patient population.



Segmentation:–



By Model (Knowledge-based CDSS, Non-Knowledge CDSS), By Mode of Delivery (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Product (Integrated System, Stand-alone System, Standard-based, Service Model-based, Other Products), By Application (Medical Diagnosis, Alerts and Reminders, Prescription Decision Support, Information Retrieval, Image Recognition and Interpretation, Therapy Critiquing and Planning, Other Applications)



Global clinical decision support system market report is segmented on the basis of model, mode of delivery, component, product, application and regional & country level. Based on model, global clinical decision support system market is classified as knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge CDSS. Based upon mode of delivery, global clinical decision support system market is classified into cloud based and on-premise. Based upon component, global clinical decision support system market is classified into hardware, software and services. Based upon product, global clinical decision support system market is classified into integrated system, stand-alone system, standard-based, service model-based, other products. Based upon application, global clinical decision support system market is classified into medical diagnosis, alerts and reminders, prescription decision support, information retrieval, image recognition and interpretation, therapy critiquing and planning and other applications.



