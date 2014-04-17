Clinical Decision Support System Market Worth $558 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- The “Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market by Product - Integrated (EHR, CPOE)], Model (Knowledge-based), Applications (Drug Allergy Alerts, Drug Interactions), Delivery Mode (Web-based, Cloud-based), (Hardware, Software) - Global Forecast to 2018” provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the global CDSS market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and share analysis.



Browse 78 market data tables and 28 figures spread through 242 pages and in-depth TOC on “Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market”.



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The global clinical decision support system market is estimated to cross $550 million by 2018, at a CAGR of close to 10.0% between 2013 and 2018. The rising budgetary pressure to reduce healthcare expenditures, growth in aging population, rising incidences of various diseases due to medication errors, growing need to integrate healthcare IT solutions, improved quality of care and clinical outcomes, and presence of favorable government initiatives are the significant factors propelling the growth of this market in the forecast period



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The emergence of the cloud computing mode of delivery and the presence of government initiatives for implementing clinical decision support system solutions in emerging markets offer ample opportunities for healthcare IT vendors to invest in research and development, product modification, application software development, and service provision. The recent arrival of IBM Watson, a cognitive computing-based supercomputer is likely to revolutionize the market. However, this supercomputer is still under trial phase.



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The key players in this market are Agfa Healthcare (Belgium), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Epic (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), MEDITECH (U.S.), NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC (U.S.), Novarad Corporation (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Wolters Kluwer (U.S.), and Zynx Health (U.S.).



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