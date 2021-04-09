Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The high prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the clinical decision support systems market growth.



The global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) is expected to reach USD 2,406.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing incidences of chronic diseases across different parts of the globe is positively impacting the clinical decision support system (CDSS) market in applications such as drug databases, diagnostic decision support, care plans, and disease reference, among others. The increasing instances of chronic disorder would lead to a growing trend of increasing number of patients entering the hospitals, which would increase the amount of data at the hospitals' end.



COVID-19 IMPACT



The report sheds light on the emerging trends and changes in the market dynamics with regards to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The economic landscape and the market environment have observed drastic changes due to the social restrictions and government-enforced lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. The report is furnished with the latest scenario and growth outlook of the market with regard to the impact of the pandemic. The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the overall industry and provides a post-COVID-19 perspective of market growth and trends.



Key Highlights From The Report



By component, services, in terms of revenue, contributed to the clinical decision support systems largest market share of over 60.0% in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 9.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of services is attributed to the offering of services, comprising consulting, training, and maintenance, among others, on a continuous basis to the end-users such as hospitals and clinics.

By product, integrated CDSS held a larger clinical decision support systems market share in 2019 and is estimated to observe a faster growth rate of 10.2% in the forecast period, owing to the widespread demand for clinical decision support system solutions with functionalities to collaborate and exchange information amongst themselves.

North America held the largest clinical decision support systems market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.5% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to rising advancement in technology, high awareness among patients, and increasing focus on providing better healthcare services, among others.

Key participants include Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Zynx Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., IBM, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, and Wolters Kluwer Health, among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) on the basis of component, product, type, mode of delivery, level of interactivity, setting outlook, usage, application, end-use, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Services

Hardware

Software



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Therapeutic CDSS

Diagnostic CDSS

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



On-Premise CDSS

Web-Based CDSS

Cloud-Based CDSS



Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Active CDSS

Passive CDSS



Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Inpatient

Ambulatory Care



Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Knowledge-Based

Expert Laboratory Information System

Machine Learning Systems



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Drug Databases

Care Plans

Diagnostic Decision Support

Disease Reference

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Others



The report offers detailed information on the competitive landscape of the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market along with the regional bifurcation. The report studies the key markets for production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, emerging consumer trends, market spread, import/export, along with the presence of the key players and their business strategies.



Major Regions of the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Analyzed in the Report Include:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:



Market dynamics: The Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.



Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.



Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing geriatric population

4.2.2.2. High returns on investment for CDSS Solutions

4.2.2.3. High prevalence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.4. Government support and initiatives

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of implementation

4.2.3.2. Reluctance to adopt mobile CDSS

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Services

5.1.2. Hardware

5.1.3. Software



Chapter 6. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Integrated CDSS

6.1.2. Standalone CDS



CONTINUED..!!



