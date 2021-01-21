Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share and Forecasts Report 2020 – 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Clinical decision support systems (CDSS) offer several advantages, such as reduced medication errors, offering reliable and consistent information, enhancing patient safety, and lessening of misdiagnosis. The CDSS provides the best diagnosis for the medical problem and helps healthcare professionals choose the most suitable treatment for the patient. The global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market is projected to at a CAGR of 9.5% and reach a value of USD 2406.2 Million by 2027.



The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market.



By component, services, in terms of revenue, contributed to the clinical decision support systems largest market share of over 60.0% in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 9.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of services is attributed to the offering of services, comprising consulting, training, and maintenance, among others, on a continuous basis to the end-users such as hospitals and clinics.



By product, integrated CDSS held a larger clinical decision support systems market share in 2019 and is estimated to observe a faster growth rate of 10.2% in the forecast period, owing to the widespread demand for clinical decision support system solutions with functionalities to collaborate and exchange information amongst themselves.



By application, drug databases dominated the clinical decision support systems market in 2019 and are likely to grow at the fastest rate of 10.6% during the forecast period f clinical decision support systems market. Rising prevalence of allergies especially, drug allergies, is driving the demand for a clinical decision support system for recommending, dispensing, or administering a drug to reduce the medication error that may occur and lead to adverse consequences.



Key participants include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis International Ag, Celgene Corporation, Amgen Inc., Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Seattle Genetics Inc, Printegra, Gristone Oncology, Inc, and Pfizer Inc., among others.



Market Drivers

The rising geriatric populace is expected to be one of the most significant factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period, as the health maintenance of the geriatric population is becoming an important task for the physicians providing primary care. The recent pandemic has opened greater opportunities for market growth as the pandemic has led to the imposition of social distancing norms which has been a hindrance to go to the physicians for a checkup personally. Thus, the telehealth has gained increased significance, which will also boost the CDSS market.



Regional Analysis

Owing to the highly advanced technology and high awareness among the patients, the North American regional market is projected to hold the global market position during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid digitalization of the healthcare sector and high governmental support for the same.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Hardware

Software



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic CDSS

Diagnostic CDSS



Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

On-Premise CDSS

Web-Based CDSS

Cloud-Based CDSS



Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Active CDSS

Passive CDSS



Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Inpatient

Ambulatory Care



Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Knowledge-Based

Expert Laboratory Information System

Machine Learning Systems



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drug Databases

Care Plans

Diagnostic Decision Support

Disease Reference

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Others



Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)



