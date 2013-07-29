Clinical Diagnosis Automation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Some of the major factors which are driving the clinical diagnosis automation market include: growing number of diagnosis globally, low reimbursement rates and growing number of suppliers in the diagnostic market. Many players in the clinical diagnostics market, due to intense competition are looking to sustain in the market by gaining some competitive advantage over each other. These players are focusing on cutting down the overall cost and are putting pressure on laboratories to increase their efficiency and productivity. Automation is proving very fruitful in order to increase the production as well as efficiency.



Browse Report @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/clinical-diagnosis-automation.html



In, Clinical diagnosis automation market by types automated analyzers is the leading clinical diagnosis automation type, whereas Stand-alone automation is the fastest growing type in the clinical diagnosis automation market which is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR throughout the forecasted period. Total lab automation is best suited for large hospitals but due to its properties like inflexibility and the communication problems which add on to the overall cost it is having low market penetration and is serving to only few markets.



Some of the major players in the market include: Abott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Caliper Life Sciences, Siemens Healthcare and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



Upcoming Market Research Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Transparency Market Research Blog @ :

http://tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/

http://tmrmarketresearch.wordpress.com/