Global Major Players in Clinical EHR Systems Market are:

Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems Inc, EPIC Systems Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, and others.



Market Overview:

The increasing number of hospitals are found utilizing clinical EHR systems. These systems has number of advantages such as easier access to patient data, improved patient safety via decision support, structure information and better access to patient information are likely to drive growth of global clinical EHR systems market over foreseeable future.



Recent evolution of mobile devices has paved its way into healthcare sector, delivering robust integrated services. With the integration of clinical EHR systems into mobile applications, patients will be benefitted with instant text communication, vital signs and patient data. Further, such mobile applications of clinical EHR systems will deliver healthcare professionals to understand status of patient within or outside of hospital premises.



In a bid to save time and resources, number of clinical professionals are opting for technologically advanced clinical EHR systems. In addition, the need for remote monitoring of geriatric patients has propelled demand for clinical EHR systems in recent past. Further, the introduction of technologically advanced software is anticipated to boost growth of global clinical EHR systems market over foreseeable future.



EHR Software is Expected to Dominate the Clinical EHR Systems Market:

EHR software is a computer system that helps healthcare providers manage patient medical records and automate clinical workflows. EHR systems allow providers to create customizable templates for taking notes during patient encounters, generate reports on practice efficiency and compliance with government programs, communicate with patients and staff, see patients remotely with telemedicine sessions and prescribe medications electronically, sync information with practice management and billing systems, and many more functions.



Another benefit of modern EHR systems is seamless integration with practice management software. This integration eliminates time and errors caused by copying-and-pasting between software systems, reduces the amount of missed follow-up appointments, and speeds up reimbursement.



Owing to these benefits, the adoption of EHR has increased, especially in developed countries like the United States. As per the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology 2017 data, the percentage of office-based physicians with EHR System increased from 57% in 2011 to 8.5.9% in 2017. These benefits have increased the popularity of these products, which have helped the market growth.



