Clinical Jobs in Zurich – Optimism in the Face of Uncertainty.

Careers in clinical development and operations are best placed positions for professionals in the life science industry hoping to advance scientific knowledge for the benefit of mankind. The positions available range from pharmacovigilance manager to chief medical officer, computational biologists and clinical scientist consultants, all providing a huge amount of job satisfaction. Switzerland is a fantastic place to progress in your pharmaceutical career as the country has had a wide spread success in the development of new medical inventions. EPM Scientific have built a network of 750+ employees across 60 countries to provide outstanding recruitment solutions for life science companies and clients since they were founded in 2012. The firm is also part of the Phaidon International group meaning they are the preferred recruitment partner of 71 world-leading companies.



When a safe and successful product is brought onto the pharmaceutical market millions of lives can be changed for the better. However, the positive outcome of this type of invention is no easy process to achieve. Months and years of discovery, often 10-15 years, of research, product development and extensive preclinical and clinical trials creates a well executed but drawn out conveyor belt of procedures before the drug hits the market and reaches the pharmacy shelves. With 90% of medicines which are tested during clinical trials not reaching the market due to being hazardous or unproductive there is high demand for clinical professionals to do the ground work to support these medications reaching the shelves.



EPM Scientific provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions for professionals looking to progress their careers and for clients hoping to find the best talent in the life sciences sector. The challenge of discovering and securing high class talented professionals is one which EPM Scientific take in their stride. The firm prides itself on their ability or provide reassurance and confidence to some of the largest pharmaceutical corporations in Switzerland and Europe with their recruitment searches. The traditional recruitment path has had to be deviated from due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has involved a rework of typical onboarding processes. The changes have including introducing remote interviews for candidates and virtual application stages to ensure the social distancing guidelines are being adhered to where possible. EPM Scientific have a team of highly trained consultants with expert knowledge of the clinical field, their priority is to support their clients through every step of the recruitment process, from the initial interview, to the offer letter.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Life Science sector and help them secure top talent."



Clinical jobs in Switzerland branch out further than Zurich with opportunities available in Geneva, Lucerne, Bern and Chur. EPM Scientific are reimagining recruitment and have put time and effort into their employees to ensure they are trained on the latest in recruitment technology. During these uncertain times, the firms are working hard to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of their employees, candidates and clients to ensure the team building processes are effective and sustainable throughout. EPM Scientific offer a range of services across the life sciences industry from R&D to pharmacovigilance and medical engineering.



About EPM Scientific

EPM Scientific has a reach that extends to more than 60 countries internationally. The firm is a Life Sciences specialist, reimagining the way that recruitment is handled in this innovative sector.