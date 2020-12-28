Clinical Jobs in Zurich - Professionals in These Sectors in High Demand in Zurich

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Clinical jobs are vitally important to the life sciences industry in Zurich and across Switzerland. Clinical development professionals work in every stage of the process to bring new drugs or medical devices to the market. They are the conveyor belt that ensures patients in Switzerland, Germany and the US are not without life-saving drugs and equipment. It is a sector of extreme personal reward for those who work hard to transform millions of lives. The global clinical trials market is enormous and is expected to reach $68.9bn by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research. These trials are managed by clinical operations professionals who work to ensure the success of 300,000 clinical trials every day. Professionals in this sector are in equally high demand due to the demand for their special expertise. Jobs in clinical operations are expected to grow at an average 17% per year by 2024, this is above the average, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



EPM Scientific offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to support the whole product life-cycle from research and development through to market launch and pharmacovigilance. The firm's team of dedicated consultants are based in 12+ offices worldwide, giving them an international reach as well as fantastic local knowledge. The Swiss team are based in Zurich and have an unrivalled grasp on the Swiss life sciences market. EPM Scientific have built a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals to connect ambitious individuals with their dream corporation and career. As part of the Phaidon International group, EPM Scientific are the chosen recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies globally. The firm have invested heavily in the regular training of their employees and consultants to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used to produce optimal results for clients and candidates.



There are a wide range of varied and prosperous job opportunities available for the right individuals. Currently EPM Scientific offers the following positions: temp histology associate, account supervisor, global program director, associate scientist - biologics analytical operations, senior medical director, executive director rare diseases insights, chief commercial officer, medical manager - immunology and regulatory affairs specialist. EPM Scientific's passionate consultants are dedicated to providing support through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire.



The firm is continually looking for ways to provide more on top of their already unrivalled service in Zurich and across Switzerland. These include offering podcasts featuring industry professionals such as a pharma consultant, reports and advice on the best ways to onboard new talent remotely to bring your company to life virtually and also tips and tricks on acing a virtual interview. EPM Scientific's most recently report 'The work-life rebalance' aims to give employers guidance on how to refresh your virtual managerial style while also ensuring your employees have their health, wellbeing and productivity as a top priority.



EPM Scientific are also a leading force in advancing the number of women of colour in STEM. According to the National Bureau of Economic research, 50% of job applicants with 'white' sounding names are more likely to receive an interview. The firm are researching and implementing strategies to help improve the industry's hiring bias.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the clinical development sectors and help them secure top talent."



