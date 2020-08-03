Clinical Jobs in Zurich – Setting the Pace for Real Change

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- Clinical jobs in Zurich, Chur, Geneva, Bern and Lucerne offer a range of opportunities for those who are keen to develop and find new opportunities in unprecedented times. EPM Scientific CH works with businesses across the Life Sciences sector, making key connections with individuals who have the vision and skills to help set the pace for real change. The firm was established in 2012 and has extensive experience in helping a range of businesses to fill clinical development roles across the sector.



EPM Scientific CH provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that cater specifically to the needs of this exciting industry. Particularly under the conditions of COVID-19, there has been increased pressure on organisations to respond, not just with respect to the virus itself but the challenges this presents to teambuilding. EPM Scientific CH has continued to partner with individuals and organisations in the Life Sciences industry, ensuring that hiring processes evolve to provide options even in times of social distancing and remote working. Investing heavily in its own people is one of the ways that EPM Scientific CH consistently achieves high standards of excellence where recruitment is concerned. The most up to the minute technology and best-in-class training ensure that consultants are not only passionate about their work but equipped with the skills and resources to perform exceptionally too.



Clinical jobs in Zurich, as well as Chur, Bern, Geneva and Lucerne present opportunities for individuals from a range of backgrounds and with many different skill sets. From medical directors to clinical trial managers, clinical scientist consultants and computational biologists, a broad spectrum of different roles exists. In addition to the coverage that EPM Scientific CH has nationwide the firm is also at the centre of an extensive global network. This includes 11+ office locations and more than 750 employees worldwide.



Thanks to the focus on COVID-19, as well as the influence of advances in technology it's a very interesting time to work in Life Sciences and there is demand across the sector for talented individuals at all levels. EPM Scientific CH is a leading specialist recruiter to the Life Sciences industry with the expertise, connections and networks to ensure that the right people become part of the enterprises where they have the potential to make the biggest difference. The firm is reimagining recruitment for a new virtual age but one in which talent remains both a challenge and a priority.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific CH offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific CH. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Life Science sector and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about Clinical Jobs in Zurich visit https://www.epmscientific.ch/jobs/clinical-development.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific CH: +41 44 542 12 50.



For more information about EPM Scientific CH services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.ch.



About EPM Scientific CH

EPM Scientific CH has a reach that extends to more than 60 countries internationally. The firm is a Life Sciences specialist, reimagining the way that recruitment is handled in this innovative sector.