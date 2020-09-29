Clinical Jobs in Zurich – The Opportunity to Impact Lives in a Positive Way, Worldwide

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Clinical careers are best suited for professionals who are searching for an opportunity to advance scientific knowledge and impact the lives of those around them and worldwide. Clinical development and operations positions are varied and exciting, particularly in Zurich. The city is home to many of the world's renowned clinical firms and has the opportunity for immense career growth and success. The roles available in clinical development provide an insight into the new drugs and medical devices being brought onto the market. This is an immensely fulfilling opportunity to be part of the stages of research and clinical trials to propel the life science industry forward into the modern day advances which can impact many people's lives. EPM Scientific are the industry's leading recruitment specialists in clinical development and clinical operations and as part of the Phaidon International group are the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies.



Founded in 2012, EPM Scientific has over 750 consultants with knowledge spanning 60+ countries worldwide to ensure clinical companies have the security in the knowledge that their biggest issue of securing talent is in expert safe hands. Clinical careers are an exciting opportunity to benefit the lives of people across the world, EPM Scientific's consultants also work to recruit beyond borders to ensure the brightest professionals in the sector are matched with a company of equal standing. The chances or fully producing a medicine are slim as only one or two compounds in 10,000, as reported by MS trust, actually result in being licensed treatments available to prescription or purchasing. It currently takes around 10-15 years for a testing medicine to reach the shelves of pharmacies with a staggering 90% of all medicines that are tested in people not making it further than the lab. Advances in technology are gradually starting to increase the speed of this process. However, the industry needs professionals who can grasp the increasing transformations due to digitalisation to make sure this pharmaceutical research is carried out effectively.



EPM Scientific have invested in the training of their consultants to ensure the use of the best in class recruitment technology which ensures an effective, efficient hiring process for each individual candidate and client. The firm offer permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions in clinical development and operations as well as R&D, medical communications, medical affairs, engineering, pharmacovigilance and biometrics. Roles currently available through EPM Scientific are hugely varied and offer a wealth of opportunity: clinical supply consultant, preclinical scientific programme lead, clinical supply senior associate, director of regulatory affairs and laboratory technician to name just a few. The team of passionate consultants at EPM Scientific are dedicated to sourcing talent and helping them through every stage of the recruitment process from the initial interview stages to the eventual offer and acceptance.



EPM Scientific have brilliant local knowledge of the clinical operations and development sector in Zurich but are also able to provide expertise in opportunities across Switzerland from Chur, Bern, Lucerne and Geneva. The firm work hard to ensure clinical managers do not have to spend more of their time worrying about their talent acquisition. EPM Scientific's team produce optimal results across the board and are relied on by 71 world-leading organisations.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the life science sector and help them secure top talent."



