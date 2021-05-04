Clinical Jobs - Recruitment in the USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- Clinical jobs have been at the heart of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling governments to mobilize vaccine programs and care strategies that have helped to keep infection rates under control. However, while the pandemic has dominated headlines there remain many other areas where those in clinical jobs continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with modern medicine. The use of precision oncology in the treatment of cancer is one area that continues to evolve, with particular developments in treatment efficacy. This type of approach employs targeted agents on the expression of predictive biomarkers - it is essentially being used to create a specific treatment for cancer that is designed to target the characteristics of an individual tumor. Radiotherapy and chemotherapy remain the most common treatments for cancer - and are still incredibly effective - but their side effects are well known. The development of precision oncology in this way could not only provide a more targeted treatment for cancer patients but also one that is much more accessible, more effective and less expensive. Precision oncology is being pioneered in locations around the USA, giving those in clinical jobs the power to develop a transformative treatment that will change both outcomes and experiences.



EPM Scientific has worked extensively and consistently in supporting recruitment solutions for clients and candidates across the life sciences sector. The firm was established in 2012 and has grown alongside innovative organizations within the life sciences industry, supporting greater expansion and growth. Permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions are delivered in locations nationwide and there are opportunities in major cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as many locations in between. EPM Scientific is part of the Phaidon International Group, which makes it a preferred recruitment partner for hundreds of world-leading companies. This international connection, combined with in-depth understanding of the US life sciences market and a keen insight into its recruitment needs has given EMP Scientific an edge in solving the key challenge of securing business-critical talent.



Positions currently available through EPM Scientific include: Senior Medical Science Liaison, Vice President of US Medical Affairs, Medical Director, Medical Communications Manager, Quality Management System Analytics, Project Manager, Scientific Director, Global Product Marketing Manager, Sr Marketing Manager – Clinical Histology and Marketing Manager – NSG Informatics to name a few. Get in contact today with a member of the EPM Scientific team to secure business-critical talent for your organization or to define your next career step.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact EPM Scientific USA: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com..



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.