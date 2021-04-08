New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- The global Clinical Laboratory Market is expected to reach USD 346.81 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Clinical laboratories provide information and services, deployed to make the best use of the essential services provided in the healthcare system including diagnostics and tests results.



Escalating awareness among people and the possibility of disease management in the situation of a disease being diagnosed in the earlier stage is estimated to stimulate market demand in the future. Accessibility to proper healthcare systems along with advancements in diagnostic technology is expected to support the growth of the market. Additionally, efforts taken to deter emerging infectious diseases (infections that have lately been seen within a population or those whose occurrence or geographic range is swiftly increasing or threatens to rise in the near future) such as Ebola, is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.



The surging awareness regarding the timely diagnosis of diseases, particularly in a rapidly aging population, is likely to boost the growth of the market. The growing application of high-throughput assays in the drug-discovery process is expected to promote market growth in the upcoming years.



Strict regulatory norms imposed by governments across the globe and scarcity of skilled and certified professionals may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The clinical chemistry laboratory dominated the market with a market share of over 40% in 2018 and is anticipated to experience a growth rate of 6.0% during the forecast period.

In terms of test type, routine testing contributed to the largest market share with a revenue generation of USD 102.31 billion in 2018.

Hospitals dominated the market in 2018 and are anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 6.4% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the escalating demand for early disease detection along with emerging infectious diseases.

Hospitals provide wide-ranging services from core testing, specialty testing to lab management services which are projected to fuel the market growth.

The market in North America led the market with over 30% of the market share in 2018. Moreover, the favorable regulatory framework for the development and approval of new diagnostic products, drives the regional market growth.

Key participants include Abbot Laboratories, ARUP Laboratories, OPKO Health Inc., Sonic Healthcare, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Neogenomics Laboratories Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostic Inc., and Siemens AG among others.

In April 2019, Lineagen, a significant in clinical genetic testing, has collaborated with PWNHealth to increase access to its chromosomal microarray FirstStepDx Plus and the whole exome sequencing test NextStep Plus, both of these claim to precisely identify genetic causes behind the developmental delay and autism spectrum disorder in children.

PWNHealth is a telemedicine firm which intends to bring oversight to direct-to-consumer genetic testing.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global clinical laboratory market on the basis of type, test type, end-user, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Clinical Chemistry Laboratory

Pathology Anatomic Laboratory

Microbiology Laboratory



Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Routine Testing

Medical Microbiology & Cytology Testing

Imaging

Esoteric Testing

Others



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hospitals

Clinics

Stand-Alone Laboratories

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Table Of Content -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Clinical Laboratory Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Clinical Laboratory Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



…………



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers



9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



9.4. Market positioning



9.5. Strategy Benchmarking



9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Abbot Laboratories



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. Technology Insights



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. ARUP Laboratories



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.2.3. Technology Insights



10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. OPKO Health Inc.



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performance



10.3.3. Technology Insights



10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.4. Sonic Healthcare



10.4.1. Company Overview



10.4.2. Financial Performance



10.4.3. Technology Insights



10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.5. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.



10.5.1. Company Overview



10.5.2. Financial Performance



10.5.3. Technology Insights



10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Clinical Laboratory market and its competitive landscape.



