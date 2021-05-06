New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Clinical laboratory services market was valued at USD 222.51 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 359.38 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%.



Clinical laboratories provide diagnostics and testing about various diseases as well as provide high-quality testing in fields of cytology, hematology, genetics, and others. Therefore, the clinical laboratory service helps to deliver effective testing results, which in turn help the physicians and other healthcare professionals in research and diagnostics. The clinical laboratory services market is widely driven by increasing infectious diseases in the world. Early diagnosis and testing of such diseases are an important step to start any treatment for any disease. The emergence of new viruses causing severe life-threatening conditions for humans is also expected to be a driving factor for the market. The developing research and treatment options for such viruses contribute to development in healthcare.



The implementation of various automated devices and testing kits, which provide accurate results, are used extensively in the market as these devices decrease human errors as well as labor costs. The use of technologically apt devices such as various computer software, microarray, biochips, etc. anticipates market growth as these advancements reduce the time of testing, providing quick results. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing geriatric population are also some primary factors expected to drive the market. For instance, the World Population Prospects by the United Nations state that the global geriatric population is expected to double by 2050, rising from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050. The rise in healthcare expenditure has propelled the market growth in the forecast period. However, strict regulatory norms imposed by the governments across the globe and scarcity of skilled and certified professionals are some of the major hindrances in the growth of the market in the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact: Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, clinical laboratory services are playing a significant role in enabling doctors to make suitable clinical and diagnostic choices across various stages of health care services. The majority of coronavirus tests are being tested by the government and private clinical laboratories. In line with this, CMS is distributing this memorandum to laboratory evaluators to provide necessary guidance to evaluators and laboratories during the COVID-19 public health emergency. For instance, CMS' Exercise of enforcement decision to safeguard pathologists may evaluation pathology slides remotely if certain defined conditions are met, Ensuring that laboratories located in the United States wishing to perform COVID-19 testing that applies for CLIA certification can begin testing as quickly as possible during the public health emergency, and others. The outbreak of the COVID-19 has caused many fatalities, with millions being affected. Rapid detection of COVID-19 cases in the countries requires a wide availability of diagnostic testing to control and prevent the emergence of this rapidly spreading, severe pandemic. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration issued guidance to provide a policy to help accelerate the accessibility of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic tests established by test center and commercial companies. Along with the human effect, there is also a substantial commercial effect being felt globally. Private clinical laboratories are processing the vast majority of coronavirus tests, but the industry is continuing to face challenges due to a lack of PPE and supply shocks. There are widespread shortages of test kits, reagents, specimen collection materials, and personal protective equipment. Currently, there is no determined financing method to boost testing capability now or in the upcoming, and numerous labs are at threat of realizing high costs for uncompensated assessment. Clinical laboratory services will see increased stress on supply chains, but steady demand can ensure further growth. Beyond supply issues, there are significant limitations of absorption capacity in many regions, especially in low- and middle-income countries where the services are limited. Globally, however, with the increased government initiatives, many countries across the globe are trying to access tests, and commercial labs are doing everything to scale up capacity as quickly as possible.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2696



Deal Landscape-



In April 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) began paying laboratories USD 100 for each COVID-19 diagnostic test they conduct using high-throughput technologies to rapidly process large numbers of samples, nearly twice the approximately USD 51 per test the agency pays them for other types of COVID-19 tests.



The increased reimbursement will benefit diagnostic companies, such as Laboratory Corporation of America and Quest Diagnostic, which both have large networks of labs that have been running COVID-19 tests for over a month.



Joint ventures, Partnership, and other strategies enhance the company market share with improved presence and coverage. It also offers the benefit for the organization to improve its offering for Clinical Laboratory Services through an expanded model range. For instance, in April 2020, Eurofins Technologies launched multiple CE-IVD marked serologic products for the detection of antibodies in patients who have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)



In March 2020, in the midst of the outbreak, Drug development CRO/CDMO group Nuvisan Pharma Services acquired Inamed GMBH, a CRO specialized in clinical trials with patients living with respiratory and rare diseases. Such strategic initiatives is expected to have substantial impact on clinical laboratory services during the pandemic.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Key market players are involved in various mergers and acquisitions to keep a strong presence in the market. For instance, in December 2017, Siemens Healthineers took over Fast track diagnostics which is a global infectious diagnostics supplier in Luxembourg. Moreover, Siemens Healthineers is further investing in other aspects such as precision medicine and better patient experience through solutions that eliminate the need for repeat diagnostic testing, reducing time and improving patient outcomes.



Significant amount of research studies are being conducted to know the scope for development in the clinical laboratory services. For instance, the American journal of clinical pathology conducted a research to understand the developmental area for clinical laboratory services in southern Ethiopia



Companies are engaged in investments in infrastructure development to improve their services in the market. For instance, in December 2019, Quest Diagnostics purchased assets from Boston Clinical Laboratories which will be incurred in Quest's laboratory. BCL's patients and service providers now have access to Quest's wider range of diagnostic services, a wider network of patient service centers, and access to innovative tools, such as the company's Quantum suite of healthcare information technologies and data analytics.



Geographically, Europe occupied significant share in the market. The high share could be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and favorable reimbursement policies in the region



Key participants in the market include Siemens AG, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Mayo Medical Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, DaVita Healthcare Partners, SYNLAB International, Unilabs, Sonic Healthcare, Cerba HealthCare, and Abbott Laboratories



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Clinical Laboratory Services market on the basis of specialty, service providers and region:



By Specialty Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Clinical Chemistry Testing

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Endocrinology Testing

Routine Chemistry Testing

Specialized Testing

Others

Microbiology Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Transplant Diagnostic Testing

Others

Cytology Testing

Immunology Testing

Hematology Testing

Human and Tumor Genetic Testing

Drug Abuse Testing

Other Esoteric Tests



By Service Providers Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospital-based Laboratories

Clinical-based Laboratories

Independent and Reference Laboratories

Standalone Laboratories



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

North America

S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2696



Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2017-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

3.1.1. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

3.1.2. Growing geriatric population



Chapter 4. COVID 19 impact assessment

4.1. Clinical Laboratory Services Industry Outlook

4.2. Rising Demand for Clinical Laboratory market due to COVID-19 pandemic

4.2.1. Scenario 1: Clinical Laboratory market decreased by xx%

4.2.1.1. Scenario 1 timeline

4.2.1.2. Key indicators for scenario 1

4.2.1.3. Covid-19 virus impact on global Clinical Laboratory market revenue, 2019–2027: scenario-1

4.2.2. Scenario-2: Clinical Laboratory market grows by xx%

4.2.2.1. Scenario 2 timeline

4.2.2.2. Key indicators for scenario 2

4.2.2.3. Covid-19 virus impact on global Clinical Laboratory market revenue, 2019–2027: scenario-2

4.2.3. Scenario-3: Clinical Laboratory market grows by xx%

4.2.3.1. Scenario 3 timeline

4.2.3.2. Key indicators for scenario 3

4.2.3.3. Covid-19 virus impact on global Clinical Laboratory market revenue, 2019–2027: scenario-3

4.2.4. Scenario-4: Clinical Laboratory market grows by xx%

4.2.4.1. Scenario 4 timeline

4.2.4.2. Key indicators for scenario 4

4.2.4.3. Covid-19 virus impact on global Clinical Laboratory market revenue, 2019–2027: scenario-4

4.3. Supply chain stabilization

4.3.1. Supply scenario

4.3.2. Demand scenario

4.4. Upcoming strategies required to combat the current situation

4.5. Customer mapping

4.6. Areas of high confidence of return on investment

4.7. Next generation innovations in Clinical Laboratory market

4.8. Economic scenario

4.9. Sustainability index



Chapter 5. Global Clinical Laboratory Services Segmentation & Impact Analysis

5.1. Global Clinical Laboratory Services Segmentation Analysis



Continued…..