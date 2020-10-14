New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Clinical laboratory services market was valued at USD 222.51 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 359.38 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Clinical laboratories provide diagnostics and testing about various diseases as well as provide high-quality testing in fields of cytology, hematology, genetics, and others. Therefore, the clinical laboratory service helps to deliver effective testing results, which in turn help the physicians and other healthcare professionals in research and diagnostics. The clinical laboratory services market is widely driven by increasing infectious diseases in the world. Early diagnosis and testing of such diseases are an important step to start any treatment for any disease.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Siemens AG, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Mayo Medical Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, DaVita Healthcare Partners, SYNLAB International, Unilabs, Sonic Healthcare, Cerba HealthCare, and Abbott Laboratories.



The Clinical Laboratory Services industry is segmented into:



By Specialty Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Clinical Chemistry Testing



Microbiology Testing



Cytology Testing



Immunology Testing



Hematology Testing



Human and Tumor Genetic Testing



Drug Abuse Testing



Other Esoteric Tests



By Service Providers Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Hospital-based Laboratories



Clinical-based Laboratories



Independent and Reference Laboratories



Standalone Laboratories



Regional Outlook of Clinical Laboratory Services Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Clinical Laboratory Services market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key considerations of the Clinical Laboratory Services Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Clinical Laboratory Services industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



