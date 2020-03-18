Clinical Laboratory Services Market Exploring Future Growth 2019-2030 and Key Players - DaVita, Eurofins Scientific

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- Clinical laboratory services are the medical tests and results offered by a laboratory that helps physicians in deciding further treatment of the patient. There are several clinical laboratory services, such as cholesterol tests, blood count, spinal fluid analysis, transfusion medicine, urinalysis, immunology and allergy testing, hemoglobin tests, therapeutic drug monitoring, diagnostic testing, liver function tests, pathology, and others. Different types of tests vary from lab to lab, hence it is important to know from your physician which clinical laboratory is ideal for your tests.



With advancements in science and modernizations in diagnostics, clinical laboratories have also implemented new techniques in order to provide better treatment to patients. Clinical laboratories are indispensable assistance to the hospitals in offering ideal diagnosis and treatment. They allow the physicians to use the optimal treatment, cost-efficient use of costly therapies and drugs and help the patient to be treated at the best level.



Major Key Players of the Clinical Laboratory Services Market are:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Sonic Healthcare, BioReference Laboratories, Inc., Laboratoire Cerba, ACM Global Laboratories, and others.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Clinical Laboratory Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market accounted for over US$ 218 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2030.



Clinical laboratory services provide data that enhances the effective delivery of patient care. They produce accurate, sensitive, and specific information using advanced technologies, which can aid healthcare professionals in making correct therapeutic choices. The services are cost-effective and least invasive in nature. Moreover, technological improvements, utilization of novel markers, and rising infections are expected to positively impact the market growth of clinical laboratory services. However, reimbursement pressures faced by healthcare companies and the lack of skilled professionals are hampering market growth to a certain extent.



Major Services of Clinical Laboratory Services Market covered are:

Independent & Reference Laboratories

Nursing & Physician Office-Based Laboratories

Hospital-Based Laboratories



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Clinical Laboratory Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Clinical Laboratory Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Clinical Laboratory Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Clinical Laboratory Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size

2.2 Clinical Laboratory Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Clinical Laboratory Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Clinical Laboratory Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Clinical Laboratory Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Clinical Laboratory Services Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Breakdown Data by End User



This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



