Clinical Nutrition Market Estimates Industry Segmentation Applications,Top Growing Industries

Clinical nutrition products are intended to maintain nutritional balance of patients, by providing ample amount of nutrients namely minerals, proteins, and vitamins. These products are produced with special formulation to nourish and improve the quality of people of all ages. Furthermore, patients suffering from burns, severe infection, or recovering from severe surgery or trauma cannot have oral administration. For them, specialized nutritional feeding called enteral or parenteral feeding is adopted. The enteral nutrition segment includes liquid formula diets and is administered by feeding tubes unto gastro intestinal tract. On the contrary, parenteral feeding done by intravascular route.



Market Dynamics

A number of companies in the market are launching novel products to expand their market presence. For instance, Brands, Inc., a science-based consumer products company, launched SpoonfulOne Daily Food Mix-In, which is a dietary supplement designed for children not having a food allergy. SpponfulOne, helps the body to get know and stay accustomed to the foods responsible for 90% of food allergies. It is a first-of-its-kind product, which is expected to drive interest of medical community in recommending this product to their patients.



Furthermore, nutrition and nutritional care are gaining a wide clinical and scientific interest, which is expected to drive the global clinical nutrition market growth. Increasing research activities regarding metabolic disorders and nutritional assessment in chronic and acute disease is expected to boost growth of the global clinical nutrition market. Moreover, premature births, malnutrition, and increasing geriatric population are fueling the demand for clinical nutrition, which is expected to fuel the global clinical nutrition market. Loss of mass, strength, and function favors the growth of global clinical nutrition market. According to the National Institute on Aging, around 524 million people were recorded to be of age 65 years and above, accounting for around 8% of the world's population in 2010, which is expected to triple in number to 1.5 billion, representing around 16% of the world's population by 2050.



However, stringent regulatory policies on nutritional products are expected to hinder growth of the global clinical nutrition market during the forecast period. For instance, Cow's milk protein is intolerant or is allergic leading to common food allergic disease of infancy, which is hampering growth of the global clinical nutrition market. The clinical nutrition products carrying health claims are considered as pharmaceutical product and therefore need to undergo the clinical trial process. Besides, lack of awareness regarding the clinical nutrition is expected to hamper growth of the market.



Increasing Incidence and Diagnosis of Chronic Diseases are Expected to Favor the Growth of Clinical Nutrition Market.



The global clinical nutrition market accounted for US$ 42.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and dementia are expected to boost the demand for clinical nutrition products. Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the dominant position during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of chronic disease in the region and large pool of patient. Chronic respiratory disease, cancer, diabetes, and CVD are most prevalent chronic diseases in the region. However, the government of China has made mandatory for manufacturers of clinical nutrition products to register the baby formula with the government. This has hindered the infant clinical national manufacturers' growth in China in 2016. Furthermore, Centre for Food Safety (CFS), in 2017, observed that Similac Stage 2 had 66% less than the data printed on its nutrition label. Similac Stage 2 should contain 3.8milligrams of niacin per 100g as was declared, however, its actual content was 1.3 milligrams of niacin per 100g, and due to this the baby milk powder was banned from sale in Hong Kong, which in turn hampered the clinical nutrition market in Asia Pacific region.



Malnutrition is an important factor driving the need for clinical nutrition

Malnutrition is treated with the clinical nutrition products to provide accurate amount of the nutrients required by the body. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), under nutrition is estimated to be associated with 2.7 million (45%) child deaths annually of all child deaths, creating a huge demand for clinical nutrition products. Many manufacturers are promoting the need of clinical nutrition for the infants and children. For instance, Nestlé Ghana in collaboration with the Ghana Nutrition Society held a nutrition workshop in October 2017, to address micronutrient deficiencies in Ghana, which in turn is expected to favor the growth of clinical nutrition market in the Africa region.



Abbott Nutrition has a huge range of nutritional support product across different segments, which include adults, infant and new mother, therapeutic, child, and sports to cater different age groups. Some other major players operating in the global clinical nutrition market include Nestle, Fresenius Kabi, Danone, Baxter Healthcare, and B Braun Melsungen AG.



