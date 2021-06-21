Clinical Operations Recruitment - What's the Future for Clinical Trials

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2021 -- Clinical operations is one part of the global economy that has faced a great deal of disruption as a result of COVID-19. In order to adapt to the new reality of a pandemic, trials and supply chains have been forced to swiftly evolve. Some of the factors that have had a big role to play include the reluctance of patients to attend clinical trials while the threat of coronavirus infection remained high - which has jeopardized the data that has been received from clinical trials - as well as the import and export controls that have impacted on the transport of medical supplies. There is also a new caution where clinical trials are concerned and those trials that relate to COVID-19 have been prioritized over all others, leaving many facing delays to potential treatments for other conditions and diseases as a result. As the world opens up again, clinical operations recruitment has a vital role to play in supporting trials and the supply chain in overcoming challenges and returning to some degree of normality.



EPM Scientific is a leading specialist recruiter for the life sciences industry with extensive experience in clinical operations recruitment. The firm was established in 2012 and has grown to cover strategic locations all over the USA, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as many other places in between. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide options for organizations across the life sciences sector and for talented people negotiating the often-turbulent waters of clinical operations recruitment. Expertise at EPM Scientific goes beyond clinical operations with consultants also specializing in legal and compliance, R&D jobs, commercial, medical affairs and medical communication. Streamlining the stages of recruitment to provide a more accelerated and efficient process for both employers and candidates has enabled the firm to deliver an optimized experience.



With extensive history in clinical operations recruitment across the USA, EPM Scientific has a robust understanding of the nationwide market for life sciences hiring. This is combined with a unique international perspective that comes from being a go to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. EPM Scientific places a great deal of emphasis on development, especially when it comes to its own team. Consultants are continuously trained to develop insight and skills and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies, which provides a better experience for the EPM Scientific team, as well as the clients and candidates they work with. A range of different roles are currently available in life sciences via EPM Scientific in the USA, including: Quality and Compliance Manager, Clinical Study Associate, Bioinformatics Data Scientist, Executive Director Pricing & Contracting, Senior Manager [Strategy Analytics], Manager of Upstream Process Development and Associate Director Neuroscience Business Analytics.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.