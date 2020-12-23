Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Clinical Perinatal Software Market



The global clinical perinatal software market size is forecast to reach USD 393.3 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9% according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. The high demand is attributed to the increasing application of clinical perinatal software in patient documentation, workflow management, and fetal monitor data services. Factors such as advancement in technology and rising average maternal age are driving the market growth.



Key participants include PeriGen Inc., Edan Instruments Inc., Clinical computer Systems, CooperSurgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Cognitive Medical Systems, Perigen Inc., AS Software Inc., GE Healthcare, and Bionet, among others.



Market Drivers



The integrated software accounted for a larger market share of over 87.0% of the clinical perinatal software in 2019. The factors for the growing market share of the integrated software are the benefits like reduction in duplicate data, user-centric innovations, decreased costs, real-time visibility, and many others. The cloud-based deployment of the market is forecasted to grow at a faster rate of 9.7% during the forecast period as it reduces the costs and provides flexibility. The hospitals segment accounted for over 58% of the market share of the clinical perinatal software as the hospitals have highly skilled healthcare professionals, higher purchasing power, and better healthcare coverage for the people.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Standalone



Integrated



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Cloud-Based



On-Premises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Fetal Monitor Data Services



Workflow Management



Patient Documentation



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospitals



Maternity Clinics



Regional Outlook



North America accounted for the highest market share of 39.3% in the year 2019, owing to the advanced healthcare technologies, awareness regarding mother and baby's health, and higher purchasing power. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, due to the advancements in technology relating to newborn screening in the region, especially in countries like Japan, China, and South Korea.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Clinical Perinatal Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Clinical Perinatal Software Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising average maternal age



4.2.2.2. Advancement in technology



4.2.2.3. Rising deployment of IT in healthcare sector



4.2.2.4. Growing birth rates



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Concerns related to patients' data security



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Clinical Perinatal Software Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Standalone



5.1.2. Integrated



Chapter 6. Clinical Perinatal Software Market By Deployment Mode Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Deployment Mode Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Cloud-Based



6.1.2. On-Premises



Chapter 7. Clinical Perinatal Software Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Fetal Monitor Data Services



7.1.2. Workflow Management



7.1.3. Patient Documentation



Chapter 8. Clinical Perinatal Software Market By End-User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



8.1. End-User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



8.1.1. Hospitals



8.1.2. Maternity Clinics



To be continued…!

