Clinical Psychologist's New Parenting Book Showcases Compelling Recipe for Healthy Family Living

Fresno, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- While the process of rearing a child is biologically easy, millions of parents struggle to raise their children to be independent, strong-willed, able to lead from the front, and successful in all areas of their lives. However, a ground-breaking new book by a renowned Californian Clinical Psychologist is addressing the growing demand among parents for information on how to be effective teachers and examples to their children.



‘Doctor, Teach me to Parent: 62 Lessons in Intentional Parenting’ helps all parents fulfil their vital role and raise children who are prepared to face life with gusto.



Synopsis and Reviews:



The information provided by Dr. Hedberg in this book is excellent for parents as their children's "first" teacher. The book also provides helpful guidelines for educators offering parenting education to their families. Al Sanchez, Retired Principal, Educational Consultant, parent of three mature children. Dr. Hedberg presents a thoughtful recipe for healthy family living. He begins with a candid assessment of desirable ingredients; adds generous portions of practical training for parents in managing issues that "happen" in most families; in developing leader qualities in children; and even practical guidelines for the wise use of the internet. Let it simmer in your mind and heart, and enjoy the feast. Dean M. Johnson, D. Min. Retired, Former Minister and International Family Care Consultant, Trails, British Colombia, Canada, parent of five mature children. Parenting is like being on a journey and not knowing where the next corner will be, how high the next hill will be and how deep the next valley will be. Dr. Hedberg helps equip parents with goals that are practical and lessons that effectively give direction. He addresses behavior patterns that cause negative influences and helps identify personality problems. You will learn to equip your children to eventually leave home with a healthy emotional and spiritual confidence while building their self-esteem. Ron Hendricks, CGPP, Director of Planned Giving, Trinity Western University, Langley, British Colombia, Canada, parent of three mature children. Dr. Hedberg provides understandable parenting advice in an easy to read book. The "Ask the Teacher" section in each chapter provides practical questions to integrate a child's home and school life. Joaquin Partida, Clovis, CA, Teacher of the Year, 2008, parent of two mature children.



As the author explains, modern society leaves many parents feeling unprepared and under-educated.



“In today’s world, children need parents who know how to lead by example, know how to discipline constructively, and know how to teach them in the home the positive behavior patterns of effective living,” says Dr. Hedberg.



Continuing, “I also advocate for and guide parents and teachers to work together for effective classroom learning, the achievement of specific goals for their children and to help children become good citizens and leaders in their communities. This is vital to help parents in their role as their children’s first teacher, facilitator, encourager, model and advocate.”



As reviews prove, experts and critics within the industry praise Dr. Hedberg for the diligent efforts he is taking to change the lives of parents and their children. With the book’s popularity expected to soar, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Doctor, Teach me to Parent: 62 Lessons in Intentional Parenting’ is available now: http://amzn.to/12qBMwx



About Dr. Allan G. Hedberg

Dr. Allan G. Hedberg is a clinical psychologist and maintains a private practice in Fresno, California. He received his doctorate in 1969, from Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada. He has published over 100 papers and has presented many professional seminars on various topics, such as addiction problems, marriage and family enrichment, the aging brain, depression and leadership. He is an author of seven professional books.



He serves as a consultant to churches, businesses, hospitals, schools, and various non-profit social agencies and family focused organizations. He is a frequent speaker and addresses both professional and lay groups on such topics as family relationships, marital enrichment, intentional parenting, stress management, aging, and retirement. He is frequently interviewed on radio and television regarding the psychological and family implications of current events.