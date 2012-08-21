Clinical Research Phase One in South Florida

Miami Graden, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- On August 10, 2012, PRACS Institute successfully completed an asset sale of its Miami clinical facility to C.R. I. Phase I Corporation. The sale is part of PRACS Institute’s formal reorganization efforts following its purchase of Cetero Research on June 20, 2012.



C.R. I. Phase I Corporation and PRACS Institute anticipate a seamless transition of all assets and business operations to the new company.



The new company will continue the business of providing early-phase clinical research to biopharmaceutical and medical device organizations. Additionally, the facility will conduct late-phase clinical research studies for biopharmaceutical and medical device organizations.



The new company will operate as Phase One Solutions, Inc. Hugo Romeu,M.D. . is the Chief Executive Officer and managing director. Dr. Romeu owns and operates Romeu Clinical Enterprises, which opened in 1995. Romeu Clinical Enterprises is dedicated to Research , Primary Health Care , and Education. Dr. Romeu has served as an Investigator for Cetero Research and subsequently, PRACS Institute. As a clinical pathologist by training, Dr. Romeu brings more than 30 years’ experience in primary care and clinical research, and has conducted over 600 phase 1 studies.



Dr. Will Garcia, the former Senior Clinical Advisor for Pracs Miami Clinical, will now assume the role as Vice President of Clinical Affairs. He is a seasoned veteran with over 15 years of leadership in complex research projects.



Under this new ownership, we expect clinical operations, staff and the company’s customer segments to remain largely intact. This transaction does not include the adjacent clinical laboratory operations.



For further information or questions please call us at 305-624-9191.



The new web sites, http://phase1solutions.com/, will be launched shortly.



About Romeu Clinical Enterprises

Romeu Clinical Enterprises was founded in 1995 as Romeu Pathology by Hugo Romeu, MD. The company was first opened to serve as a consulting service for other physicians’ and medical institutions’. RCE is located in the heart of Miami, Florida; near the downtown and Jackson Health System.



RCE is a certified Community Health Center with Critical Need designation by the State of Florida. Our primary focus is the expansion of an established poly clinic service, to provide primary and ancillary health care.



Company: Phase 1 Solutions

Address: 1405 nw 167 St

Miami Graden Fl, 33169

Website: http://phase1solutions.com/