Clinical Studies Demonstrate That Cordyceps Increases Energy Naturally

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- A common solution to our personal energy crisis in today’s fast-paced society is to reach for that energy drink or caffeine boost to get you through the next few hours. What people are unaware of when they do this is they are enjoying a momentary boost at the expense of long-term health and adrenal capacity.



When it comes to energy, the long-term solution to fatigue is to assist the cells (ATP) of the body to better utilize oxygen from the air we breathe and nutrition from our food. Scientific research has shown that Cordyceps actually increases the cellular ATP level and utilization of oxygen, which leads to a definite increase in vivacity.



Cordyceps is one of the greatest herbs in the classical Chinese herbal tradition. It is a balanced tonic herb that strengthens the Kidneys and increases Lung power for those who may have compromised Lung function. It promotes healthy immune function.



Clinical studies conducted with elderly patients suffering from with fatigue have shown significant improvement in levels of energy, memory and cognitive capacity, reduced feelings of coldness, and an increase in sex drive.



Another study with healthy individuals (average age 65) who received cordyceps for a 6-week period while exercising on stationary bikes showed that the group experienced significant increases in energy and oxygen capacity.



Chinese medical practitioners have long understood the benefits of cordyceps whose tonic effect is similar, and possibly superior, to ginseng. The adenosine found in cordyceps has been known as a regulator of vascular tone and smooth muscle, and the growth of nerve cells.



In 1993 and 1994, cordyceps became widely known internationally as a substance the Chinese women's track and field team used to help them achieving their world records.



As a "Jing" tonic or Kidney Essence tonic, cordyceps vitalizes the Yang energy in the body which is responsible for physical, sexual, mental, and creative energy, as well as the structural integrity of the skeletal system. Favored by athletes, it increases endurance, revitalizes physical energy, and helps build muscle, even though it has no steroidal components.



As an adaptogen, cordyceps can help prevent aging and support longevity and youthfulness.



Cordyceps is widely regarded as a supreme immune system enhancer. It is a rejuvenation tonic that is often used by those who are recovering from illness, experiencing extended periods of stress, and general feelings of fatigue. It has the ability to help the body defend against viruses, bacteria, and other external pathogens.



Cordyceps can be used safely over a long period of time.



About Jing Herbs

Jing Herbs, which has its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, is a formulator and manufacturer of the finest and most authentic tonic herb formulas available in the world. The company was founded and incorporated by George J. Lamoureux on 02-02-2002. George Lamoureux is the Founder and CEO of Jing Herbs with his long-time colleague, fellow Senior Herbalist, and business partner John Bonds. The entire staff at Jing Herbs has a long and proud tradition of teaching, guiding, and improving the lives of thousands of clients through the use of tonic herbs. Our herbs are sourced from the authentic regions of their origin and we personally travel to China to inspect, select, and approve the raw ingredients. Our dedication to authenticity, integrity, and efficacy is unparalleled in the industry.



