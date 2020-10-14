Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Top Key Players: Medidata Solutions, Parexel, BioClinica

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Increase in adoption of clinical trial management system (CTMS) in clinical trials, growth in the number of clinical trials, increase in trend of outsourcing of clinical trials, favorable government initiatives supporting the use of CTMS, and increase in awareness regarding the benefits of using CTM. However, dearth of skilled professionals to operate advanced CTMS solutions and high cost and data security issue of CTMS solutions restrain the market growth. Conversely, rise in R&D activities and expenditure of pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical companies provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



Major Key Players of the Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market are:

Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Parexel, BioClinica, Bio-Optronics, IBM, MedNet Solutions, Veeva Systems, Forte Research Systems, Merge Healthcare Incorporated



The global clinical trials management system market is segmented based on product type, component, delivery mode, end user, and region. Based on product, it is bifurcated into enterprise-based and site-based. Based on the component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. Based on mode of delivery, it is categorized into web-based CTMS, on-premise, and cloud-based CTMS. Based on end user, it is classified into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations, and healthcare providers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market covered are:

Enterprise-based

Site-based



Major Applications of Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market covered are:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Healthcare Providers



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Clinical Trial Management (CTM) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Clinical Trial Management (CTM) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Clinical Trial Management (CTM) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Clinical Trial Management (CTM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market Size

2.2 Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Revenue by Product

4.3 Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Clinical Trial Management (CTM) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



