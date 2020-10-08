Clinical Trial Management System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- TMR's report on the global clinical trials management system market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global clinical trials management system market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global clinical trials management system market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global clinical trials management system market.



Global Clinical Trial Management System market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand



According to Transparency Market Research's latest report on the global clinical trials management system (CTMS)market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, rising demand for new therapies and increasing research and developmental activities to drive the global clinical trials management system market during the forecast period



According to the report, the global clinical trials management system market was valued at US$ 1.4 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2027



These primary and secondary research sources have provided exclusive information during interviews, which serves as a validation from the clinical trials management system market leaders. Access to an extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases enabled this report to address specific details and questions about the global clinical trials management system market with accuracy. The study also uses the top-down approach to assess the revenues for each segment and the bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in reaching TMR's estimates on future prospects of the global clinical trials management system market more reliably and accurately.



Key Players of Clinical Trial Management System Market Report:



Leading players operating in the global clinical trials management system market are: Oracle, Dassault Système, Parexel International Corporation, IBM, Cinven, Mednet, Microsoft, Apple Inc., Wipro Limited, Bio-Optronics, Inc., Cognizant, DSG, Inc., Forte, Veeva Systems, DATATRAK Int



