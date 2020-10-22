Clinical Trial Management System Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Clinical Trial Management System market is estimated to be over US$ 600 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2030. The continual increasing adoption of clinical trial management systems, to manage and process the rising number of clinical trials being conducted worldwide has presented a bright prospect for the growth of global clinical trial management systems market. Increasing funding for R&D, coupled with rising incidences of chronic disorders globally has further contributed to the significant growth of the clinical trial management systems market. However, budget constraints for purchase of clinical trial management systems, is likely to restrain the market to certain extent.



Major Key Players of the Clinical Trial Management System Market are:

Oracle, Parexel, Bio-Optronics, IBM, Bioclinica, Medidata, Mednet Solutions, Veeva Systems, Mastercontrol and DZS Clinical Services among others



Rapid increase in geriatric population, and growing prevalence of chronic disorders worldwide has played a pivotal role in contributing to the increasing number of clinical trials conducted every year. Moreover, availability of funds for clinical trials, expiry of patents for several drugs and fierce competition in the pharmaceutical industry has contributed extensively to the growth of clinical trials. The growing number clinical trials has directly resulted in the wide scale adoption of clinical trial management systems worldwide to better process and manage such trials with high degree of simplicity and efficiency.



Rising prevalence and incidences of several diseases worldwide has triggered the need for advanced R&D scenario across all sectors of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and research establishments. Both public and private sectors are now focusing on new innovative techniques, and ideas to obtain latest medical breakthroughs. According to studies, it was estimated that the total spending on R&D by mid-market biotechnology companies, witnessed an increment of approximately 18% between 2015 and 2016. Growing need to address several forms of ailments has been crucial in dictating the funding and R&D spending by governmental establishments as well as major market players and other research institutes. Increasing R&D investments and funding for clinical trials is anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the global clinical trial management systems market.



Major Delivery Mode of Clinical Trial Management System Market covered are:

Web-based (Hosted)

Cloud-based (SaaS)

Licensed Enterprise (On Premise)



Major Applications of Clinical Trial Management System Market covered are:

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Clinical Trial Management System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Clinical Trial Management System market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Clinical Trial Management System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Clinical Trial Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Clinical Trial Management System industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



