Clinical Trial Management Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Share and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Several studies are performed on a human being to check the efficacy or safety of drugs, devices or therapeutic products, and these types of research performed are known as clinical trials. These researches are carried out before drugs, devices and therapeutic products are launched into the market. They require huge investment at the initial level and in the present scenario it has become mandatory for hospitals to carry out such research.



It is expected that the global CTMS (Clinical Trial Management System) market will grow at a CAGR of 14.54% during the period 2011 to 2016. On the global level, North America was known to lead with its global market share of 621.89% in 2010 and the reason behind this is the maximum number of trials conducted in the US. North America is expected to witness the fastest growth and provide opportunity in the future followed by Europe that stands at the second position. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow in the coming years, following the US and Europe.



The CTMS market can be divided into three types based on the mode of delivery:



- Cloud-based CTMS

- Web-based CTMS

- On-Premise CTMS, and



Global market, by types:



- Site

- Enterprise

- Pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical



Global market, by end-users:



- CRO’s (Clinical Research Organizations)

- Research Institutions

- Healthcare Providers

- Academic Institutions

- Hospitals



Global market, by components:



- Software

- Hardware

- Services



The geographies covered in this report are as follows:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



Some of the major players in this market are Oracle Corporation, Perceptive Informatics, BioClinica, Bio-Optronics, Volodyne Technologies, eResearch Technology, Integrated Clinical Solutions, MedNet Solutions, DSG, eClinForce, Medidata Solutions, Nextrials, Oracle, Perceptive Informatics, StudyManager, Merge eClinical, LLC, and Winchester Business Systems, among others.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



