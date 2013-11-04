Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Worth $1300.4 Million by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The report “Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market: Global Trends, Opportunities, Challenge and Forecasts (2011 - 2016)”, as the name suggests, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse market data tables and in-depth TOC on "Clinical trial management system market".

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Clinical trial is a medical research study that is performed in humans to check the safety and efficacy of drugs, devices, and therapeutic products before they are launched into the market for patient use. Clinical trials are very crucial as they involve huge capital investment and may affect the subjects involved. Thus proper management of clinical trials has become a priority for the hospitals.



Clinical Trial Management System caters these needs of clinical trial players as CTMS is employed to manage the large amounts of data involved in a clinical trial. It maintains the planning, preparation, performance, and reporting of clinical trials, including participant information, trial and filing deadlines and other important milestones. The global CTMS market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.53% during the study period (2011-2016).



In this report, the global CTMS market is studied by the end-users, delivery mode, components, and types through various geographies. North America is leading the global CTMS market with around 62% share in 2010, as majority of the global clinical trials are conducted in North America, especially in the U.S. (around 58.5% share).

The U.S. is the largest market, and shows a remarkable growth opportunity. The second largest market, Europe, while growth in the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to take greater curves in the near future.



Major players in the Clinical Trial Management Systems Market include Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Perceptive Informatics (a subsidiary of Parexel International Corporation) (U.S.), Medidata Solutions (U.S.), eResearch Technology Inc. (U.S.), and BioClinica Inc. (U.S.).



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