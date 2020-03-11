Clinical Trial Supplies Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030 - Almac Group, Catalent, Parexel International

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Clinical trials constitute an expensive part of the new drug development process and thus pharmaceutical companies are seeking ways to reduce this expenditure. The objective of clinical trial supply chain management is to ensure the supply of sufficient drugs for volunteers while minimizing operational costs. Given the uncertainties in patient participation and completion of the treatment regimen, it is necessary to maintain some level of safety stock in the system, resulting in more drug inventories. Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market was estimated to be over US$ 1900 million by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~6.8% from 2019 to 2030.



The continual growth of the clinical trial supplies market can be attributed to several factors such as growing incidences of various diseases, rising number of clinical trials, and increase in R&D investments. Moreover, support from governments for conducting further research is anticipated to additionally contribute to the substantial growth of market between 2019 and 2030. However, longer approval time for clinical trials is likely to restrain growth of the market to a certain extent.



Major Key Players of the Clinical Trial Supplies Market are:

Almac Group, Catalent, Parexel International Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PCI Pharma Services, Sharp, Biocair, Movianto, KLIFO and MARKEN among others.



To obtain better insights pertaining to the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centers and companies. For instance, In December 2016, Almac Group, announced the formation of a strategic partnership with inVentiv Health, a biopharma outsourcing company, a leading CRO and the industry's only Contract Commercial Organisation (CCO).



Growing incidences of diseases and emergence of new disease cases has necessitated the need for new curable drugs for treatment. Whereas, in developing countries, there are large number of unmet clinical needs due to the occurrence of infectious and tropical diseases in the region. These overall factors, have led to increase in the number of clinical trials conducted. Moreover, increase in government support has also encouraged many small, medium, and large players to enter into drug development. These factors will in turn are expected to increase the clinical trial supplies market. Stringent regulatory requirements regarding the conducting clinical trials have led to delay in approval of clinical trial, which in turn hampers the clinical trial supplies.



Major Applications of Clinical Trial Supplies Market covered are:

Oncology

CNS & Mental Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Blood Disorders, and Dermatology



Research objectives:



– To study and analyze the global Clinical Trial Supplies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Clinical Trial Supplies market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Clinical Trial Supplies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Clinical Trial Supplies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Clinical Trial Supplies Market Size

2.2 Clinical Trial Supplies Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Clinical Trial Supplies Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Clinical Trial Supplies Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Clinical Trial Supplies Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Clinical Trial Supplies Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Clinical Trial Supplies Sales by Product

4.2 Global Clinical Trial Supplies Revenue by Product

4.3 Clinical Trial Supplies Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Clinical Trial Supplies Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Clinical Trial Supplies industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



