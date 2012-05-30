Clinical Trials Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- The Indian clinical trials market is growing at an excellent rate and currently witnessing a large number of global pharmaceutical companies outsourcing trials to contract research organizations (CROs) in India. This is largely due to the country’s lower costs and various other advantages. Moreover, many domestic pharmaceutical companies as well have increased their R&D spending for new drug development and are outsourcing clinical trials to various CROs. With this rapid increase in clinical trials outsourcing, the market is set to exhibit steady growth in future, thus providing players the opportunity to increase profitability.



The report provides a snapshot of the clinical trials market. It begins with an introduction section which briefly discusses the various stages in clinical trials. This section also discusses the various services provided by contract research organizations. This is followed by the market overview section which provides an insight into the market and highlights the market size and growth of clinical trials in the country. India’s current and projected share in the global clinical trials market has also been provided. The section also analyses the number of new trials registered in the country each year and segmentation of trials on the basis of the therapeutic area. The distribution of trials currently under progress, on the basis of the phase in which they are in, is also provided. Moreover the segmentation of trials on the basis of the sponsors has also been included in this section. The major pharmaceutical companies that are sponsoring trials in India have also been mentioned.



This is followed by an analysis of the drivers leading to growth in the Indian clinical trials market. This includes cost competitiveness, vast patient population with diverse number of diseases, increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies, friendly regulatory environment, sound medical infrastructure and international quality standards. The main challenges to the market include shortage of research professionals, delays in trial approval, lack of data exclusivity and challenges of unethical trials. A section on government regulations in the industry has also been included. It covers the various government regulations outlining the legal and regulatory framework for conducting clinical trials in India.



The competition section provides an overview of the competitive landscape in the industry and includes a detailed profile of the major players in the market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis for the clinical trials market is provided in this section. A summary of the major players operating in the market has also been provided in the form of a bubble chart. It also includes the list of products and services, key people, financial snapshot, key ratios and key recent developments for the major players.



A brief profile of the major clinical research institutes in the country and the key recent developments that have taken place in the market have been provided in the subsequent sections. A section providing strategic recommendations has been added at the end of the report which gives effective solutions to existing and potential players for improving market share and increasing their profitability.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/78721/clinical-trials-market-in-india-2012.html