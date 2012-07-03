Clinical Waste Solutions Offers Quality Services of Clinical Waste Management

Christchurch, Dorset -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Clinical Waste Solutions, a specialist Clinical waste disposal company, offers quality services of clinical waste management that are available for both residential as well as commercial areas. They provide safe and easy solutions to all organizations for collection of sanitary disposal.



They offer a complete clinical waste management program by collecting and disposing all the clinical and hazardous waste such as incontinence waste and nappies, feminine hygiene products, pharmaceutical, needles and other sharp objects. They also supply a fully integrated service of collection and recycling of cardboard as well as electrical waste.



Their professional service of sanitary disposal is ideal to suit any premises that provide toilet facilities for employees and visitors. They can provide with a number of clinical waste bin depending on the amount of sanitary waste a company produces. Their variety of clinical waste bin is available at affordable prices and is included with sanitary waste package at no extra cost.



Clinical Waste Solutions Ltd supplies a reliable health waste disposal service and their flexible clinical waste removal contracts allow the client to choose the frequency for the collection of the clinical waste bin. The spokesperson of this disposal company stated, “The flexibility our contracts allows the client to choose the frequency that are bi-weekly, weekly, fortnightly, monthly for collection of health waste that best suits them according to the amount of waste produced. For those clients in need of disposing of accumulated waste there is also ad-hoc waste collection service without any contracts.”



They provide the best quality clinical waste bag that are environment friendly and will prevent the spread of any diseases. It is important to keep the surroundings clean and free from any kind of infection and for that this company supplies clinical waste bag so that their clients can equally pay full attention towards clinical waste management. They will ensure disposal of all health waste expertly so that the area is not contaminated.



Clinical Waste Solutions was established in 2002 to provide affordable clinical waste removal services to people and businesses of Dorset. They offer a fully integrated service of collection and recycling of Cardboard and paper waste, General commercial waste, Wood and waste of wooden items Waste of soils, Construction waste, Lino-flooring waste, UPVC waste and waste of plasterboard. To know more visit www.clinicalwasteuk.com.