Clinicbe's Dr Basha Kubicka Embraces Motorsport Passion with Ginetta GT5 Challenge Cup Entry

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- As an experienced aesthetic medicine physician, Dr Barbara Kubicka (Basha) has made her name in the provision of cosmetic and medical skin treatments. She is renowned for beautiful, natural results which help her patients look younger and overcome difficult skin issues and she is at the forefront of the latest technological advances in professional skincare. Her reputation means that she has been quoted in the national press and invited to speak at industry conferences.



Many of Dr Kubicka’s patients are female and she works closely with them beyond skincare treatment itself, but treating the whole person with dietary, fitness and lifestyle advice to complement her skin treatments. She firmly believes in the benefits of holistic care, that beauty is not just skin-deep but comes from within, and therefore encourages women to achieve balance and wellbeing in their lives in order to achieve their potential and reach for their personal goals and dreams.



Now Dr Kubicka is setting an example to her patients and colleagues by finally achieving her own personal passion for motorsports, with her entry into the Ginetta GT5 Challenge Cup. Her first race is confirmed for 30th March at Oulton Park Circuit in Cheshire.



Dr Kubicka explains:



“Having worked closely with women throughout my career, I am saddened to see how they often struggle with the pressures of daily life with work and families to care for. Very often women compromise and sacrifice their personal dreams.”



“This year I have decided to finally pursue a dream of my own and have entered the Ginetta GT5 Challenge Cup, where I will be entering a series of races. This is something I have always been passionate about. I have previously had experience in karting and as a rally co-driver, but never quite made time to take it more seriously. Now I am setting an example for my patients, hoping to inspire women to see that the seemingly impossible really can become reality if you are determined to make it happen.”



Polish-born Dr Basha Kubicka has already demonstrated determination to succeed in her career. After qualifying in medicine in Warsaw, she took a 2-year post-graduate course in Aesthetic Medicine in Paris when working for the NHS in London. However, she then pursued her career in cosmetic and medical skincare treatments, finally setting up her own independent practice in 2011, single-handedly building up the practice and establishing the clinicbe® brand in 2012.



She has also demonstrated her commitment to women’s causes in her own free time. In 2011, she completed a strenuous climb of Mount Kilimanjaro; raising over £100,000 for the A21 campaign to stop human trafficking as part of the Climb4Freedom team; while in 2012 she was part of a humanitarian aid team carrying out essential healthcare for those living with the after-effects of the earthquake.



Dr Basha Kubicka goes on to say:



“I have been overwhelmed by the positive responses and support of those around me and hope that my experience helps other women, and men, to feel empowered and motivated to pursue their own ambitions.”



Led by Dr Kubicka, clinicbe® has a unique holistic approach to skincare, going beyond the immediate concerns of its patients to understand and treat the person as a whole and achieving astounding results without surgery.



Dr Basha Kubicka’s extensive range of cosmetic and medical skincare treatments includes popular botox and fillers as well as mesotherapy and dermaroller. The clinic also offer innovative PRP (plasma rich therapy), PDT (photo dynamic therapy) and exclusive treatments devised by Dr Kubicka such as “Eyedealise”, “Neck and Jawline Programme” and the “Triple Synergy Hair System”.



