ClinPlus at the 2012 Society for Clinical Data Management Conference

West Bound Brook, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- ClinPlus, one of the most successful clinical trial data management and reporting software providers, has announced their participation in the upcoming 2012 Society for Clinical Data Management Conference, which will be held in Los Angeles, California on September 22-25, 2012.



ClinPlus is going to be one of the exhibitors in the upcoming event. There will be knowledgeable representatives that can share more insight and information about DZS software and the newest version of the ClinPlus Clinical Trial Management System. The 2012 SCDM Conference is a major event for industries that use clinical trials, and it will be attended by representatives from all over the world.



Clinical trial software from ClinPlus is different, in the way it is delivered and how it can be adapted to various companies and organization clinical trials. The software can be scaled to fit any clinical trial requirements. The ClinPlus software is always being updated, to stay current with the ever-changing needs of clinical trials.



For more information on ClinPlus products, or to download a free sample, visit their website at http://www.clinplus.com.clinplus.com, and check out their blog for current news and updates on clinical trial news and software. You can also reach them by calling 1-866-254-6758, for US callers, and 1-732-764-6969, for outside the US.



About ClinPlus

Based in Bound Brook, New Jersey, ClinPlus is the product of DZS. Bob Borysko, Doron Steger and David Horowitz founded DZS in 1996. ClinPlus is now one of the best sources for clinical trial software and clinical trial outsourcing solutions. The combined 25 years of clinical trial data management has allowed ClinPlus to have flexible and successful software. The company has the lowest total cost and reliable support system for their software.