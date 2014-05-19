Clint Holyfield Named Executive Director at Legacy Village of Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Clint Holyfield has been named executive director at Legacy Village of Jacksonville, a premier assisted living community providing Alzheimer’s care in Gadsden, AL and beyond.



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“In his years as a hands-on caregiver and facility administrator, Clint has proven himself able to focus not only on the big picture of running a top-rate senior living facility, but also to attend to the finer details of residents’ care and comfort. He listens, and maintains open communication with loved ones and team members, and we’re confident that he’ll be a huge asset to the Legacy Village family,” said Bryan Cook, senior vice president of Legacy Senior Services, owner and operator of Legacy Village of Jacksonville.



Prior to his appointment, Holyfield served as executive director of an independent care and assisted living community in Hoover. Previously, he was an assisted living supervisor and licensed practical nurse at two health care facilities in Northport.



“My wife, Holly, and I are thrilled to become a part of the Jacksonville community. To us, the opportunity to serve the ‘greatest generation’ is a ministry of love and compassion, a spirit that we noticed runs deep here at Legacy Village,” Holyfield said.



A Tuscaloosa native, Holyfield is recognized by the Alabama Board of Examiners of Assisted Living Administrators as a Category II Licensed Administrator for Assisted Living and Specialty Care Living facilities operation.



He is a member of the National Association Directors of Nursing Administration (NADONA).



Holyfield completed his degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa.



About Legacy Village of Jacksonville

Located in beautiful Jacksonville, Ala., Legacy Village of Jacksonville offers a full range of assisted living and Alzheimer’s care services in a safe, attentive, homelike atmosphere. Legacy Village is committed to serving the greatest generation with honor, respect, faith and integrity. For more information on assisted living or Alzheimer’s care in the Gadsden, AL area, visit www.legacyjacksonville.net



Legacy Village of Jacksonville is among a network of seven senior living communities throughout the Southeast owned and/or operated by Legacy Senior Services, LLC, of Cleveland, Tenn. The parent company specializes in offering independent living, assisted living, and Alzheimer’s care services. It was founded in 2002 by Barry Ray and Bryan Cook, senior living industry veterans. For more information, visit http://legacyss.com/