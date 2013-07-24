ClipperCreek Extends Warranty, Retroactively, on All Residential Products

Auburn, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- ClipperCreek announced today that it has retroactively extended the warranty on its entire line of residential products, including the LCS, ECS, ACS and PCS units to 3 years.



“The most reliable product on the market should have the best warranty,” said Jason France, CEO of ClipperCreek. “A three year warranty matches up better with our customer’s lease terms so it made sense to extend this benefit.”



All of these products will now be covered for three years from the date of purchase from ClipperCreek, regardless of whether they were purchased before or after this announcement.



“ClipperCreek stands behind our product regardless of who installs it,“ added France, “ClipperCreek products are made to be simple to use and easy to install, who installs the product has no affect on the warranty, any licensed electrician can install ClipperCreek products.”



ClipperCreek’s LEAP Series is available for sale on-line at http://www.buyevse.com, or through ClipperCreek’s network of distributors.



About ClipperCreek, Inc.

ClipperCreek products are made in the USA, compatible with every vehicle, and automotive supply chain certified. As a leading supplier of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for over 15 years, millions of electric vehicle charge sessions have relied on ClipperCreek. Unparalleled quality, reliability, and superior customer service are core values at ClipperCreek. Visit our online store at http://www.buyevse.com where we offer the widest variety of charging stations in the market.



ClipperCreek products are manufactured in Auburn, CA, USA.



Contact: ClipperCreek, Inc.; Information@ClipperCreek.net, 530-887-1674