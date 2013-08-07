ClipperCreek Industry-Leading LCS-25 Charging Station on Sale for Only $495

Auburn, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- ClipperCreek announced today its industry leading residential electric vehicle charging station, the LCS-25, is now on sale for only $495! The unit’s features include; the smallest install footprint on the market, 20 feet of charging cable for maximum installation flexibility, and a no strings attached 3-year manufacturer’s warranty.



"We are excited to be able to offer this new pricing to our plug-in vehicle customers", said Dave Packard, President of ClipperCreek. "The LCS is made in America, built to last, and easy to install. As the industry continues to grow, ClipperCreek continues to deliver the best product for the best value.”



"In most cases a local licensed electrician can install the LCS in an hour or two, for a fraction of the cost of national install programs” said Will Barrett of ClipperCreek, “Charging the vehicle should be the simplest part of EV ownership, and with a ClipperCreek product it is."



ClipperCreek's products are compatible with and approved for use on all plug-in vehicles including the Nissan Leaf, Chevy Volt, Ford Focus Electric, Tesla Model S, Honda Fit Electric, Toyota Rav4 EV, and Toyota Plug-In Prius.



The sale will run through September 30, 2013 to coincide with Plug-In 2013 an industry technology and policy conference in San Diego, CA.



About ClipperCreek

ClipperCreek products are made in the USA, compatible with every vehicle, and automotive supply chain certified. As a leading supplier of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for over 15 years, millions of electric vehicle charge sessions have relied on ClipperCreek. Unparalleled quality, reliability, and superior customer service are core values at ClipperCreek. Visit our online store at http://www.buyevse.com where we offer the widest variety of charging stations in the market.



ClipperCreek products are manufactured in Auburn, CA, USA.



Contact:

Will Barrett

ClipperCreek, Inc.

530-887-1674

information@ClipperCreek.net