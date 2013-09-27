ClipperCreek Introduces the Smallest 240V Plug and Cord Connected EV Charge Station Available

Auburn, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- ClipperCreek has announced the availability of the smallest cord and plug connected, 20Amp, Level 2 EV charging station on the market. Based on the popular LCS-25, this new product features a plug in connection to make installation inexpensive and fast. With a standard 25 foot charge cable, there is no need to juggle cars to plug in.



Customers with existing outlets can purchase the LCS-25P and install it in a matter of minutes by simply attaching it to the wall and plugging the LCS-25P into a 240V outlet. With a retail price tag of $549, and a 3 year warranty, the LCS-25P is a great value.



“We are excited about this new product introduction,” said ClipperCreek President, Dave Packard, “This product will streamline the home installation process and greatly reduce total installation cost in some cases, especially where there is a pre-existing 240V outlet available.”



All ClipperCreek products, including the new LCS-25-P, are compatible with and approved for use on all plug-in vehicles including the Nissan Leaf, Chevy Volt, Ford plug in vehicles, Tesla Model S, Honda Fit Electric, Toyota Rav4 EV, and Toyota Plug-In Prius.



“ClipperCreek delivers the highest quality products to the market,” said ClipperCreek CEO, Jason France, “the LCS-25P is built to automotive quality standards giving EV drivers assurance the station will charge their vehicle every time providing years of uninterrupted service.”



About Clipper Creek

ClipperCreek products are made in the USA, compatible with every vehicle, and automotive supply chain certified. As a leading supplier of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for over 15 years, millions of electric vehicle charge sessions have relied on ClipperCreek. Unparalleled quality, reliability, and superior customer service are core values at ClipperCreek. Visit our online store at www.buyevse.com where we offer the widest variety of charging stations in the market.



ClipperCreek products are manufactured in Auburn, CA, USA



http://www.clippercreek.com/



Contact:

Will Barrett

ClipperCreek, Inc.

530-887-1674

information@ClipperCreek.net