Clip's Party Store Announces the Arrival of Top of the Line Variable Volt E-Cigarettes and E-Liquid

Ottawa Lake, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- CLIP’S PARTY STORE would like to inform everyone that they launched the top of the line variable Volt e-cigarettes and e-liquid recently in order to give fun and excitement for all men and women who often spend their leisure time in smoking, drinking and partying.



CLIP’S PARTY STORE is located in Ottawa Lake and this store aims to provide a wide selection of alcoholic beverages, lotto, and e-cigarettes for everyone. This company wants to offer their customers more and more options to choose from not only when it comes to beverages, lotto, but also when it comes to Variable Volt e-cigs. To meet that goal, CLIP’S PARTY STORE decided to launch the top of the line Variable Volt e-cigarettes and e-liquid.



CLIP’S PARTY STORE is a type of business that specializes in customer service and wide selection alcoholic beverages. The said business is situated less than a mile north of downtown Sylvania on Main Street. CLIP’S PARTY STORE is a convenience beverage store in Ottawa Lake, Michigan and is under new ownership. This business comes with new products and special offerings for all of their customers seeking e- cigarettes and e-liquid. They are open from 9 o’ clock in the morning until 9 o’ clock in the evening Mondays to Saturday’s. CLIP’S PART is also open even on Sundays to serve their valued customers from noon until 7 o’ clock in the evening. Everyone is invited to visit CLIP’S PARTY STORE during its business hours. Everybody is welcome to visit and see the top of the line variable Volt e-cigarettes and e-liquid currently available in this store today.



CLIP’S PARTY STORE is expecting that everyone will show their interest in the products offered by this store. They can expect surprises and great deals from the said company.



About CLIP’S PARTY STORE

CLIP’S PARTY STORE is a reliable store of alcoholic beverages that is located in Ottawa Lake, MI. This company comes with a wide array of alcoholic beverages and other items like e-cigarettes offered at affordable prices.



To learn more about CLIP’S PARTY STORE, please feel free to visit them personally. Or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pages/Clips-PARTY-STORE/447220222075117 , their local address is 6218 Memorial Hwy., Ottawa Lake, MI 49267, 734-888-1122.



Contact:

Mary Henderson

Clip’s Party Store

Address: 6218 Memorial Hwy., Ottawa Lake, MI 49267

Telephone: 734-888-1122